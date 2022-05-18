ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Lance Bass Reenacts Amber Heard’s Testimony, Joining Controversial Viral TikTok Trend

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Lance Bass has become one of the most high-profile faces of a controversial viral TikTok trend in which users reenact Amber Heard ’s testimony against Johnny Depp . Heard’s testimony finds the “Aquaman” actor recounting the first time Depp allegedly hit her. Bass posted the video on May 16, which is when the Depp-Heard trial resumed after a week-long break. The pop singer captioned his video: “In honor of the trial starting back up…Had to do it.” Depp is suing Heard for defamation after she alluded to their abusive relationship in an op-ed for The Washington Post.

“At this point, we’re sitting next to each other on the edge of the couch,” Heard says in a voiceover as Bass reenacts the dialogue in his living room. “I was just sitting there on this carpet, looking at the dirty carpet, wondering how I wound up on this carpet and why I never noticed that the carpet was so filthy before.”

As Variety reported May 9 , TikTok is being flooded with videos in which users interact with parts of Heard’s testimony. Videos include reenacting the testimony like Bass did, dancing to her testimony and reaction videos in which users mock or criticize Heard. One viral video featuring the audio of Heard’s testimony over an image of Kim Kardashian in a judge’s robe earned more than 30 million views in five days.

TikTok says it has removed several of the videos that use Heard’s testimony because  it violates the platform’s anti-bullying policies, but hundreds of videos still remain. TikTok’s Community Guidelines state in part that it prohibits “content that disparages victims of violent tragedies.” In addition, per TikTok’s policies, “We remove expressions of abuse, including threats or degrading statements intended to mock, humiliate, embarrass, intimidate or hurt an individual.”

@lancebass

I’ve heard of dirty pop, but dirty carpet… that’s a new one. 🤔 #amberheard #johnnydepp #amberheardtestimony #johnnydepptrial

♬ original sound – Nanie Rodriguez735

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Amber Heard’s Agent Says She Lost Work Amid Johnny Depp Backlash

Click here to read the full article. Amber Heard’s agent testified Thursday that she lost out on job opportunities amid the online backlash over her abuse allegations against ex-husband Johnny Depp. Jessica Kovacevic, Heard’s agent at WME, was the last of a series of witnesses called by Heard’s attorneys on Thursday. After spending several days defending her from Depp’s defamation claim, Heard’s team is now on offense, seeking to prove their $100 million counterclaim that Heard’s career was harmed by Depp’s lawyer, who called her allegations a “hoax.” Heard was the female lead in “Aquaman,” which grossed more than $1 billion worldwide...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ukrainian Projects in Cannes

Click here to read the full article. Butterfly Vision (completed) Director: Maksym Nakonechnyi Producers: Darya Bassel, Yelizaveta Smith Production: Tabor Productions, 4 Film, Masterfilm, Sisyfos Sales: Wild Bunch Lilia, held as a prisoner of war for months, finally returns home. But she is struggling to resume her life as a soldier and wife, while discovering she is pregnant. Chrysanthemum Day Director: Simon Mozgovyi Producers: Alex Chepiga, Artem Koliubaiev Production: Mainstream Pictures Young doctor encounters an old woman, known as a healer, who mysteriously survives a nuclear explosion. But she loses her memory and identity along the way. Company of Steel (documentary) Director: Yuliia Hontaruk Producers: Yuliia Hontaruk, Ivanna Khitsinska, Alexandra Bratyshchenko, Uldis Cekulis,...
MOVIES
Variety

Halsey Claims Label ‘Won’t Let Me’ Release New Song ‘Unless They Can Fake a Viral Moment on TikTok’

Click here to read the full article. Halsey vented her frustrations at her record label in a TikTok on Sunday morning, claiming that they’re being blocked from releasing a “song I love” for marketing reasons. “Basically, I have a song that I love that I want to release ASAP, but my record label won’t let me,” reads the text starting the 29-second clip. With the unreleased track apparently playing in the background and a frown on their face, Halsey (who uses she/they pronouns) continued: “I’ve been in this industry for eight years and I’ve sold over 165 million records and my...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
OK! Magazine

Audio Revealed: Johnny Depp Told Amber Heard 'It's Going To Be A Bloodbath' If He Didn't Walk Away From Their Marriage

More and more is coming out about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tumultuous marriage. In audio clips that were heard during the Monday, April 25, cross examination, some of their conversation from couples therapy was heard — and it wasn't pretty. “Walking away is necessary — is necessary, especially between you and I. It is of utmost importance, because the next move, if I don’t walk away — or just go out for a little while — it’s just going to be a bloodbath,” Depp said in the recordings. “It’s just not worth it.”Heard responded that she just wanted the...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Bass
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Amber Heard
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viral Video#Bullying#The Washington Post
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Variety

Variety

63K+
Followers
53K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy