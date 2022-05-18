ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Central Golf Squads Traveling to Scotland Next Week

By Tyler Crabb
kniakrls.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEighteen members of the Central College men’s and women’s golf teams are making a memorable journey to the sport’s birthplace with a trip to Scotland May 23rd-June 1st. The Dutch will fly to Edinburgh next Monday, then spend four nights in historic St. Andrews and four in...

www.kniakrls.com

kniakrls.com

Pella Girls Tennis Falls in State Quarterfinals; Busy Monday for Dutch Ahead

The team season for the Pella girls tennis team ended in the state quarterfinals, as the #4 Dutch fell to #6 Assumption 5-1 Saturday in Grinnell. The lone win for Pella came from #1 singles player Emily Blom, who took down the #2 ranked player in 1A Mary Rolfstad 6-1, 6-4. Blom will continue into the state individual tournament, opening against Allison Pavlovec on Friday, May 27th.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Kathy Toom

Kathy (Bailey) Toom, 73, formerly of Pella and Altoona, IA, died Friday morning at Regency Care Center in Norwalk, IA. A Graveside Service will be held on. Friday, May, 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Oakwood Cemetery, Pella, Iowa. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Pella. VAN...
ALTOONA, IA
kniakrls.com

Norwalk Boys Soccer Has Revenge On Their Mind at Urbandale

After defeating Council Bluffs Lincoln in their first-round playoff match Thursday night, Norwalk’s boys’ soccer squad will look to extend their season against Urbandale Monday. The Warriors defeated the Lynx Thursday in a 6-0 shutout, their sixth win in their last seven matches. Norwalk will be entering familiar...
URBANDALE, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Boys Golf Heads To The 3A State Tournament Looking For A Top Finish

The Knoxville Boys Golf Squad will embark on the class 3A State Tournament on Monday with a goal of finishing better than their 6th place showing last year. The meet will take place at Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames. Knoxville got to the State Meet by winning its Sectional, then taking top honors in the district last week at Bos Landen. Players Evan Smith, Beau Leisure, and Carson Uitermarkt tell KNIA/KRLS Sports they all want to have a better showing than last season’s meet.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Baseball Travels to Creston

The Indianola baseball team is looking to continue their hot streak Monday evening as they travel on the road to Creston. The Indians are 5-1 after their first week of play, and the Creston game marks the beginning of a seven-game slate where they won’t play on their home field, with six away games and one home game being played at Simpson College. Head coach Jon Fitzpatrick said a goal of his this year was to be able to challenge his squad with their non-conference schedule, and with many games packed into the first two weeks against challenging opponents, he feels they will accomplish that goal. Action starts at 7:30pm.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Girls Soccer Falls to SE Polk, Baseball Sweeps Ottumwa

The Indianola girls soccer team’s season came to a close Friday night in the first round of regional play, falling to the Rams of Southeast Polk 2-1. The Indians and Rams were tied in the first half, with Indianola getting a goal from Abby Jensen off of a corner kick. Both teams battled in the second half, with the Rams able to find the back of the net once to take the lead and would hold on defensively. The Indians season comes to a close with a 5-13 record, and they graduate a senior class of five.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Track and Field Graduates Celebrate at Drake Stadium

As part of a two-year rotation, the Class 2A and 3A sessions of the state track and field meet in Des Moines are held in the evenings on Thursday and Friday of the annual three-day event. And for many years, Pella High School has typically celebrated its graduating classes on a Friday night on the third weekend of the month. So the track and field athletes at Pella had a choice to make — they could participate in a ceremony at the graduation stage set up for commencement in the morning, or this year, receive their diploma at Drake Stadium. So, the vast majority of the Pella boys track and field seniors decided to graduate at a venue special to their athletic endeavors over the past four years. Pella Schools Superintendent Greg Ebeling, Pella High School Administrators Adam Beckel, Derek Schulte, and Matt Fouch, and Pella School Board Member Gary Coppock were among those who organized a brief ceremony following the conclusion of competition at Friday’s events in the state track and field meet, with permission from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Enters Championship Saturday in Lead for Title Defense

The Pella boys track and field team enters Championship Saturday with a slight lead over conference rival Dallas Center-Grimes as they seek back-to-back team titles today at Drake Stadium. Standings:. 1. Pella 39.5. 2. Dallas Center Grimes 36. 3. Washington 32. 4. Newton 26. 5. Western Dubuque Epworth 23. 6....
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella, Pella Christian Graduation Ceremonies This Weekend

The Tulip City High School Classes of 2022 are having their journeys in K-12 education come to a close this weekend. Pella High School’s commencement ceremony is tonight at 7 p.m. in the Central College Kuyper Fieldhouse. The track and field teams had their choice of a morning celebration before the running, jumping, and throwing started, while many of the Dutch boys team members are getting their diploma after completing day two of state events at Drake Stadium. Pella Christian High School graduation festivities begin at 7:00 Saturday evening on Eagle Lane.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Vaughan’s RV in Indianola Holding Kicking of the Camping Season Event

Vaughan’s RV in Indianola is holding a “Kicking off the Camping Season Event” tomorrow morning at their location west of Indianola. Residents and visitors are invited for hot dogs and drinks, as well as view the paint and body shop and showroom, with those interested in employment can have interviews for office positions and technical work. Live reports will be made on 94.3 KNIA, with the KNIA Big Red Radio playing music for the duration. The Kicking Off the Camping Season Event will be tomorrow morning from 8am to noon at their location at 7384 Hwy 92, four miles West of Indianola.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Eagles Boys Soccer Takes on #1 seed in Substate Semifinals Tomorrow

The Pella Christian Boys Soccer team faces maybe their toughest test of the season Monday night, as they travel to the Class 1A Substate 6 top-seed Gladbrook-Reinbeck for the semifinal round. The Eagles defeated Williamsburg 4-1 Thursday to take on the Rebels for the first time in the Bound era....
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Aaron Reutzel Takes The 410 Win At Knoxville, Hafertepe And Bridger Also Win

Last week, Aaron Reutzel won in the 360s at the Knoxville Raceway in dominating fashion. This week he won again at the half mile in the 410s pulling away late after battling nearly all race with Brian Brown and Austin McCarl. Reutzel could have won a $3000 bonus had he taken the checkered flag in the 360s with the Midwest Power Series weekend between the Jackson Motorplex and Knoxville Raceway, but was unable to claim that. Either way he was happy to get the win especially after fighting off challenges by Brown and McCarl.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

James Hansen

Services for James Edward Hansen, 71, will be held 2 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. The visitation will be held prior to services from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow services in the Bauer Cemetery in Lacona. Memorials may be given in his name to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Iowa. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Boys Soccer Takes On Dallas Center-Grimes In Substate Semi-Final

Looking to pull the surprise, the Knoxville Boys Soccer Squad will travel to Johnston to take on class 2A #5 Dallas Center-Grimes in the substate semi-final. The Panthers routed Grinnell on Thursday 5-1 and look to take down one of the state’s top teams. Dallas Center-Grimes earned the #1 seed in the substate and had a bye into the semi-finals. Panthers Coach Dylan Mick tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the Mustangs pride themselves on defense so his team is looking to keep them out of the net and force DCG into mistakes offensively.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Aaron Reutzel In Line For A $3000 Bonus Tonight At Knoxville Raceway

360 drivers have a little more on the line tonight at the Knoxville Raceway, well at least one of them. If Aaron Reutzel wins the 360 show tonight at Knoxville he will win an extra $3000 due to his victory at the Jackson Motorplex last night with the Midwest Power Series. Reutzel dominated the second 360 A-Main last week winning by over ten seconds. The 410s and Pro Sprints will have a weekly show with possibly a few visitors doing double duty to get valuable laps in for later in the season. Join KNIA for all the action starting with Live Track Side at 5:00 and Race Nights Live at 7:00 streamed live at kniakrls.com.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

This is National EMS Week

National Emergency Medical Services Week is a time to honor the life-saving efforts of first responders. Assistant Chief Mandy Ritchey says she’s thankful to all who serve as paramedics and EMS personnel, especially to the growing staff in the Pella service. Ritchey says the profession is challenging and requires a great deal of sacrifice for all who participate. Hear more about EMS Week on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Costly Mistakes Doom Twin Cedars Baseball Against Keota

The Twin Cedars Baseball Squad fell to Ketoa 10-0 on Friday night. The Sabers once again were their own worst enemy committing errors and not getting outs when needed. Coach Mark Schroeder tells KNIA/KRLS Sports his team’s pitching will need to improve to give his team a chance to win while also not getting frustrated when things get away.
KEOTA, IA
kniakrls.com

Lorenz Westphal, Jr.

A Celebration of Life for Lorenz Westphal, Jr., of Knoxville, with burial at Graceland Cemetery will be held at a later date. The Winfield Funeral Home of Knoxville is assisting Larry’s family with services.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Eight Dutch Track and Field Athletes Qualify for National Championships

Eight Central College track and field athletes are officially set to compete at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships next weekend in Geneva, Ohio. Central will have seven men’s athletes competing across four events. Brock Lewis is the top qualifier in the long jump and Sam Beatty is the second-best qualifier in the high jump. Theo Baldus is the No. 17 qualifier in the discus throw. Brody Klein, Lucas Heitz, Reid Pakkebier and Jaxon Thompson are all qualified in the decathlon, coming in at No. 14, No. 17, No. 18 and No. 20 respectively.
GENEVA, OH

