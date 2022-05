One Piece: Red is set to hit theaters in Japan on August 6th, though the fifteenth film of the Shonen franchise has yet to reveal when it will be hitting North America, but that isn't stopping fans from the West in sharing their thoughts on the upcoming movie. While the movie is introducing the daughter of Shanks in Uta, the "ultimate diva" is far from the strangest character that is set to debut as it would appear that Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates' ship, the Thousand Sunny, is being brought to life.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO