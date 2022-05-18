ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, WI

WATCH: Lawrence warehouse project canceled

WBAY Green Bay
 4 days ago

WBAY Green Bay
 4 days ago

nbc15.com

Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin

Crews continue to battle fire at Waukesha Co. business, 6 injured. Six people were injured, including three firefighters, as a five-alarm blaze tore through a Waukesha Co. business on Thursday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The fire that tore through a Fitchburg apartment complex late Tuesday night claimed the...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Republican candidates face major test at party convention

Despite the rise in prices, real estate experts say Northeast Wisconsin is a cheaper place to live than other parts of the country. Jason Zimmerman reports from the party's convention 10 miles from the state Capitol. Renovation project may have led to Bay View Middle School evacuation. Updated: 23 minutes...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

GOP delegates vote not to endorse governor front runner

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - At least in the race for Wisconsin’s governor, there’s no clear winner. Rebecca Kleefisch received the most votes from delegates but failed to meet the 60% threshold that is required for the endorsement, even after former governor Scott Walker spoke on her behalf. Thousands...
WISCONSIN STATE
City
Lawrence, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
wisconsinrightnow.com

Wisconsin Sheriffs Slam Jarchow For Campaign of ‘Lies and Misleading Attacks’

A group of 11 sheriffs from around Wisconsin slammed Republican attorney general candidate Adam Jarchow for running a “shameful campaign based on lies and misleading attacks” that they called “unparalleled in recent memory of political campaigns in the state” about his opponent in the GOP primary race for attorney general, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Truckers face bumps in the road amidst staffing shortages

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - When the pandemic hit in 2020, and many industries were forced to stop, truck drivers didn’t. The president of the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association, Neal Kedzie, says semi-truck drivers have been through a lot during the pandemic, as essential workers, now facing supply chain issues, high gas prices and driver shortages.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinexaminer.com

Dane County judge says Gableman has ‘run amok’

A Dane County judge said on Thursday that the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice conducting a partisan review of the 2020 presidential election has “run amok” and “gone rogue” as he continues to disregard the state’s open records laws. In a hearing on Thursday, Judge...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Person
Don Gorske
WBAY Green Bay

Ukraine relief effort takes place in Green Bay on World Vyshyvanka Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Organizers packed boxes Thursday in Green Bay to send more humanitarian relief to Ukraine. They were at St. Matthew Orthodox Church, and the event fell on the international holiday of World Vyshyvanka Day celebrating Ukrainian traditions. The non-profit Wisconsin Ukrainians, Inc organized Thursday’s effort showing...
GREEN BAY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

5-19-22 former wisconsin governor thompson questions hiring of new uw-madison chancellor

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former four-term Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson is questioning the hiring of a law school dean from California to run the flagship University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, saying he hoped she does not bring a “California philosophy” with her. Thompson, a Republican, finished a 21-month stint at UW System president this spring. He said that he was surprised that the UW Board of Regents hired Jennifer Mnookin to serve as UW-Madison chancellor. She’s the dean of the University of California, Los Angeles, law school. Mnookin on Tuesday said during a news conference that she was willing to meet with Republican critics, who have characterized her as a liberal radical.
WISCONSIN STATE
B105

What Wisconsin City Was Just Named The #3 Place To Live In The United States?

The Midwest is a great place to live, right? We don't need anyone to tell us that. But, sometimes it is nice to receive some national recognition. As a border community, residents of the Twin Ports - Duluth and Superior - get to benefit from all that both states - Minnesota and Wisconsin - have to offer. Maybe that's why we always find those national lists that details the "best of"-something so interesting; we have two states to look for.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Storms topple trees, leave 7,000 without power across Northland

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - About 7,000 homes were without power Wednesday night after a line of storms moved through northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Areas hardest hit included just north of Duluth, as well as Iron County, Wisconsin and Gogebic County in the UP. Crews from Minnesota Power, Lake Country...
DULUTH, MN
onfocus.news

Four Wisconsin Boat Fatalities Reported So Far in 2022

MADISON, Wis. – National Safe Boating Week is May 21-27 and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds boaters that wearing a life jacket could save your life. It is human nature to think drowning can’t happen to you. Most people who drown in boating accidents know how...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Soaring rent prices lead people to buy homes rather than pay rent

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The national average for rent prices just hit another record high, now leading many to think about buying in Wisconsin rather than renting. “Any time that prices, go up it’s because they can,” real estate agent at Dallaire Realty, Judd Gehl, emphasized. “People who own property see that they can get more money for rent and they’re taking advantage of it.”
GREEN BAY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

230 Exact Sciences employees, including 50 in Wisconsin, being laid off

MADISON, Wis. — Roughly 230 employees of Exact Sciences, including 50 in Wisconsin, are being laid off, the company confirmed Thursday. In an email Thursday evening, the company said the affected employees were notified of the layoffs on Tuesday. Affected workers held a variety of jobs, but lab staff and international employees were not affected. Laid-off workers are being offered...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

CDC: 18 Wisconsin counties have high COVID-19 levels

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report 18 counties in Wisconsin have high levels of COVID-19, including Marinette County and a number that border WBAY’s wider viewing area: Lincoln, Marathon, Ozaukee and Washington. The CDC says face masks are strongly recommended in counties with high community spread along with more attention to other mitigation efforts: social distancing, reducing gatherings outside your household, more frequent use of hand sanitizer and/or washing hands, and cleaning high-touch surfaces.
WISCONSIN STATE

