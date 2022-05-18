Venomous snakes in the US, an illustrated guide

As the weather warms, snakes become more active, which could increase your chances of getting bitten. The majority of snakebites are recorded from April to October when both snakes and humans are the most active outdoors and likely to cross each other’s paths. Working outside his home in Malibu, California, “The Princess Bride” actor Cary Elwes recently suffered a rattlesnake bite to his finger. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , 7,000 to 8,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes each year. Although snakebite deaths are rare – about five annually – the risk of permanent injury or a long-term disability is higher, according to Michael Daignault, an ER doctor in Los Angeles.

99% of snakebites in the USA are from the pit viper (Crotalidae) family of snakes, which includes rattlesnakes, copperheads and cottonmouths or water moccasins. They're called pit vipers for small, heat-sensitive pits below their eyes, which allow them to detect and locate their prey. Coral snakes are a member of the cobra (Elapidae) family. Coral snakes have the most potent venom of any snake.

Only four states do not have native venomous snakes: Alaska, Hawaii, Maine and Rhode Island. Here’s how to identify a venomous snake:

What does a rattlesnake look like?

The habitat range of rattlesnakes reaches across the majority of the USA, primarily in the desert, mountains, prairies and along coastlines. A rattle at the end of the snake's tail makes a buzzing sound when the reptile feels threatened. Although they don’t always rattle before biting.

Triangular head. Rattle on tail. Most common pattern is dark diamonds or hexagons on lighter background coloring. Average lifespan: 10 to 25 years.

According to the Mayo Clinic , snakebites from venomous snakes, including the rattlesnake, come with various symptoms: "There is severe burning pain at the site within 15 to 30 minutes. This can progress to swelling and bruising at the wound and all the way up the arm or leg. Other signs and symptoms include nausea, labored breathing and a general sense of weakness, as well as an odd taste in the mouth."

Rattlesnake size

What does a copperhead snake look like?

They have muscular, thick bodies with ridged scales. Their pupils are vertical, similar to a cat’s eyes, and their irises are usually reddish-brown or orange. They prefer rocky mountains, wooded areas and a habitat with both sunlight and cover. They're not as venomous as cottonmouths.

Light-brown, orange or pink bodies highlighted by dark brown hourglass bands along the back. Average lifespan: About 18 years.

Copperhead size

What does a cottonmouth snake (water moccasin) look like?

These venomous reptiles are almost always found near water, basking in the sun on rocks, branches or along the water’s edge. They have a distinctive thick broad head with camouflaged eyes. When viewed from above, their eyes cannot be seen. Younger cottonmouth snakes are usually lighter in color and darken as they age.

Adult snakes have dark tan, brown or almost black coloring with dark cross-bands along the body. Average lifespan: 10 to 20 years.

Cottonmouth size

What does a coral snake look like?

Very secretive, coral snakes prefer to spend most of their lives hidden underground or in leaf piles. Their distinctive bright colors of red, yellow and black are easily confused with the nonvenomous milk snake and the scarlet kingsnake, which has red, black, yellow or white banding. Remember the old saying: Red and yellow, kill a fellow; red and black, friend of Jack.

Bright tricolor combination of red, yellow and black rings, with smooth scales and a short tail. Their small hollow fangs can deliver a potent neurotoxic venom that is extremely dangerous. Average lifespan: Up to 7 years.

Coral snake bites are incredibly rare. The most recent documented death from a coral snake in the USA occurred in 2009, the first in 40 years.

What does a venomous snake bite look like?

People should treat any snakebite as if it were venomous and seek appropriate medical attention. How to identify a snakebite pattern:

What you should do if you are bitten by a snake:

Gently wash area with water (and soap if available). Do not use peroxide, alcohol or antibiotic cream (snakes do not carry bacteria in their mouth). Reduce movement and apply a pressure dressing to the bitten limb. Any movement will assist venom in entering the blood stream. For example, if the bite is to your ankle, wrap the leg with an elastic or pressure bandage starting at the foot and progress up the leg as high as possible. Immobilize the affected extremity in a neutral position with a splint. A straight branch or piece of wood or plastic or metal will do. For an ankle bite, extend the splint past the ankle distally and past the knee proximally. If you have a phone, call 911 or your poison control office. You’ll probably be directed to the nearest ER and given additional instructions.

If possible, take a picture of the snake from a safe distance. Identifying the snake will help with treatment of the bite.

What you should NOT do if you get a snakebite:

Do not apply ice or heat.

Do not apply a tourniquet.

Do not cut or apply suction to the wound.

You no longer need to elevate the bitten extremity “above your heart.” The key is immobilization.

