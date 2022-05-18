ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia military suffers loss in Ukraine after river crossing destroyed

By Javier Zarracina and George Petras, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

A failed Russian military attempt to bridge a river in Ukraine has more casualties than initially believed and drew unexpected criticism from Russian bloggers covering the war.

About 485 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded and 80 pieces of equipment destroyed while troops were building pontoon, or floating, bridges to cross the Siversky Donets River on May 11. The site was near the village of Bilohorivka in the Donbas region.

That’s according to an analysis Saturday by the Institute for the Study of War , a U.S.-based think tank. ISW noted that online bloggers who usually present war coverage favorable to the Russian military criticized Russian leaders .

Russia censors news of the war .  Blogger coverage, followed by many in Russia, shares "a pro-Kremlin narrative of the war, which sometimes borders on disinformation ," France 24 said.

Bloggers “have begun commenting on the incompetence of the Russian military to their hundreds of thousands of followers,” ISW said. The criticism “may fuel doubts in Russia about Russia’s prospects in this war and the competence of Russia’s military leaders.”

"The attempted river crossing showed a stunning lack of tactical sense as satellite images show (destroyed) Russian vehicles tightly bunched up at both ends of the (destroyed) bridge," ISW said.

This allowed "Ukrainian artillerymen to kill hundreds and destroy scores of vehicles with concentrated strikes," the report said.

Online, Yuri Podolyaka, who has 2.1 million Telegram followers, was one of the high-profile bloggers to condemn military leaders.

“I’ve been keeping quiet for a long time,” Podolyaka said in a video May 13 that was translated by The New York Times and verified by USA TODAY.

“The last straw that overwhelmed my patience was the events around Bilohorivka, where due to stupidity – I emphasize, because of the stupidity of the Russian command – at least one battalion tactical group was burned, possibly two.”

Officially, sources differ on losses. An early U.K. Defense Ministry tweet said Russians lost " elements of at least one Battalion Tactical Group ," equal to 800 to 1,000 troops. The BBC later reported losses at 140-180 troops , citing estimates from a security expert.

Ukrainian forces used U.S. cannons to repel the Russians, a senior Defense Department official said May 13. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe battlefield development, said Ukrainian troops used artillery, including nearly 90 U.S. M777 howitzer cannons.

Of those cannons sent to Ukraine, 74 are shelling Russian forces, the official said, adding that combat is fierce in eastern Ukraine.

Failure of Russian troops to make river crossings is preventing them from consolidating their forces in the northern part of the Donbas region of Ukraine, the official said.

Russian forces used armored vehicles to build a pontoon bridge across the river west of the city of Severodonetsk , near Bilohorivka, in the Donbas region, The Guardian reported. The move may have been an effort by Russia to isolate Severodonetsk.

Images released by the Ukrainian military showed several burnt-out military vehicles near a partially destroyed bridge that showed signs of artillery impacts. The footage showed several other damaged or abandoned vehicles near the attempted crossing, including BMP transports and T-72 tanks.

Ukraine used artillery and airstrikes to destroy the bridge, France 24 reported, quoting Twitter accounts from someone claiming to be a Ukrainian military engineer. The account could not be independently verified.

"Conducting river crossings in a contested environment is a highly risky maneuver," the U.K. Defense Ministry tweeted May 13, adding that Russian commanders are pressured to make progress in eastern Ukraine.

An analyst at the Baltic Security Foundation told France 24 that floating bridges "are one of the most complicated military maneuvers to perform," usually built at night under cover of darkness.

CONTRIBUTING Tom Vanden Brook, Karina Zaiets

SOURCE USA TODAY Network reporting and research; The Associated Press

Comments / 12

seadogpirate
4d ago

russia gained a pyrrhic victory in mariupol and got a whole group of their troops and tanks yeeted off the map over a bridge.

Reply
7
floopy c
4d ago

how's building that bridge in someone else's backyard, working out for ya?

Reply(5)
13
