ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

The Killers review – Brandon Flowers thrills intimate venue with Vegas showman swagger

By Jenessa Williams
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30NcSH_0fi1WQO600

Were a trend expert to examine the fortnight’s big gig listings, they might be forgiven for assuming that we’re in the midst of an early 2000s revival. My Chemical Romance are back and playing vast outdoor gigs, David Gray is doing White Ladder in full, and the Killers are warming up for a stadium run with this relatively intimate Sheffield show. Music has changed so much since we first met, but when you’ve got a pocketful of hits and a roomful of nostalgic millennials clamouring to hear them, what’s a few years between friends?

The Killers’ touring lineup has been tweaked significantly over the years, but singer Brandon Flowers is still the consummate Vegas showman. Leg almost permanently cocked on a speaker, he punches the air and points his fingers with the pomp of an Elvis impersonator, conducting the masses. “Sing me a lullaby!”, he roars playfully on When You Were Young as it hurtles headlong into its formidable guitar solo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dcn9d_0fi1WQO600
Conducting the masses … Brandon Flowers. Photograph: Rob Loud

It’s a bold opener, but as the show continues, his megawatt grin is not the only thing that the venue’s low ceiling is struggling to contain. Rarely hosting a band of this bombast, the PA groans, coating the slower album cuts in a heavy sludge. Luckily, we’re rarely more than three songs away from a slice of heaven from debut Hot Fuss. The life that Mr Brightside has taken on in the UK is the stuff of lore , and when it drops mid-set, the bellowed chants that greet it quickly overwhelms any criticism of the speaker system. In such a clammy room, it’s almost punishing to immediately follow it with Somebody Told Me , but it’s an indulgent thrill that this audience of superfans earns.

We’re rarely more than three songs away from a slice of heaven

Before a touching rendition of A Dustland Fairytale , Flowers praises the UK as their “spiritual home … I hope you can hear that we’re genuine when we talk about how much we love it here”. It is a sentiment repeated by drummer Ronnie Vannucci at the show’s end, climbing down from his kit to humbly thank us for supporting something that to them has always been “far more than a job”. Tonight’s cage might not have been as grand as the Killers are used to, but with 20 years of practice and the crowd on their side, they’re still coming out of it with style.

• The Killers are at Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster , on 24 May, then tour the UK until 11 June.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Rolling Stones: Exile on Main St reviewed – archive, 1972

Relaxed and sunny, Mick Jagger went through the tracks on Exile on Main St with me the other day. The double album is about to be released (Rolling Stones records, COC 2-900). You know that the Sweet Black Angel (also the B-side of the Stones’ new single) is Angela Davis? he asked. In what sense? I said. We were set to play at home in France, he said. There was a poster of Angela on the wall, looking at us. So I wrote the song to her (or her image.) “She ain’t no singer, she ain’t no star,” Jagger sings, as the music zips and chimes behind him, celebrating the Stones’ companion song to Dylan’s George Jackson. What do you think about Angela Davis herself listening to the song? I asked. Mick ducked.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Flowers
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrills#The Killers#Swagger#Showman#White Ladder
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
The Guardian

Switching PGA courses after mob rampage a success for all bar Trump

The violent scenes at the US Capitol last year led to the PGA taking its major tournament away from former president’s Bedminster course and awarding it to Southern Hills. The horrors associated with a violent mob rampaging around the US Capitol last year meant a subsequent decision relating to a golf tournament barely registered. Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf course had been announced as the 2022 US PGA Championship’s host venue in 2014. With Trump caught in the middle of the Capitol storm, the PGA of America changed its plan, and Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma was the beneficiary at short notice.
TULSA, OK
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Trump isn’t out there with a gun, but he’s enabled this war against black people

Last weekend, just as I finished a live performance in California of Four Questions, the Grammy award-winning jazz collaboration for which I provided spoken words, word reached me about the racist killing of 10 people as they shopped in Buffalo, New York. I try never to be surprised by evil and never paralysed by despair. Instead, my immediate reaction was “here we go again”, with the horror, the suffering and then the now familiar routine of rhetorical gestures and superficial posturing.
POTUS
The Guardian

The Guardian

284K+
Followers
72K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy