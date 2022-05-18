ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
May 18: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Kait 8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. A complex of storms is moving through Missouri this morning and will be close enough to give us our own rain chances. Not everyone sees rain, and rainfall amounts don’t look very high, but it’ll be enough...

KYTV

North Arkansas Electric updates outages following Saturday storms

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Storms Saturday knocked out power to thousands in the Ozarks. North Arkansas Electric reported nearly 3,400 customers without power Sunday morning. The company reported 8,000 outages at the peak. The highest concentration of outages happened in northern Arkansas, including hard-hit Baxter and Izard Counties. Winds...
KATV

Strong or severe storms possible in Arkansas this weekend

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in Arkansas Saturday afternoon and evening along an approaching cold front. Damaging winds and some hail threat will be the primary concerns with these storms. Have a way to receive severe weather information. A great resource is the KATV...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arkansas, Baxter, Boone, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Cleveland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arkansas; Baxter; Boone; Clark; Clay; Cleburne; Cleveland; Conway; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Dallas; Faulkner; Fulton; Garland; Grant; Greene; Hot Spring; Independence; Izard; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Lawrence; Lee; Logan; Lonoke; Marion; Mississippi; Monroe; Montgomery; Newton; Perry; Phillips; Pike; Poinsett; Polk; Pope; Prairie; Pulaski; Randolph; Saline; Scott; Searcy; Sharp; St. Francis; Stone; Van Buren; White; Woodruff; Yell SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 257 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARKANSAS BAXTER BOONE CLARK CLAY CLEBURNE CLEVELAND CONWAY CRAIGHEAD CRITTENDEN CROSS DALLAS FAULKNER FULTON GARLAND GRANT GREENE HOT SPRING INDEPENDENCE IZARD JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON LAWRENCE LEE LOGAN LONOKE MARION MISSISSIPPI MONROE MONTGOMERY NEWTON PERRY PHILLIPS PIKE POINSETT POLK POPE PRAIRIE PULASKI RANDOLPH SALINE SCOTT SEARCY SHARP ST. FRANCIS STONE VAN BUREN WHITE WOODRUFF YELL
ksgf.com

Storms Expected, Tornado Watch In Effect

(KTTS News) — Some strong to severe storms are expected to develop east of Highway 65. Those storms could bring large hail and damaging winds, along with an isolated tornado. The best chance for the storms is through 6 p.m. tonight. A Tornado Watch is in effect through 7...
kjluradio.com

At least seven tornadoes confirmed in Missouri Thursday

At least seven tornadoes touched down in Missouri on Thursday. The National Weather Service reports two EF-1 tornadoes made contact in Phelps County just east of Fort Leonard Wood. Several small outbuildings were destroyed, with numerous reports of trees uprooted and snapped. Two twisters were also reported in Franklin County...
KYTV

Crane, Mo. woman dies in crash in northern Arkansas

MARSHALL, Ark. (KY3) - A woman from Crane, Mo., died in a rollover crash in northern Arkansas. Norma Stout, 78, died in the crash. The crash happened Friday on U.S. 65 in Searcy County. Investigators say a pickup veered out of control, hitting a power pole. The impact flipped the truck.
abc17news.com

Tracking multiple rounds of storms moving through Central Missouri

Today: Storms will begin to push into southern Central Missouri this afternoon with the possibility of all severe threats. Storms will last through 8 Pm today following the I-44 corridor. Tonight: Skies remain mostly cloudy slowly clearing tonight as temperatures cool to the lower 60s. Extended: More chances of showers...
Kait 8

Crash on Stadium, person trapped

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A person is trapped in a car after a crash according to Jonesboro Police. According to police, the crash happened on Stadium Boulevard around 8 Saturday night. Details are limited at this time. Police advise staying clear of the area.
KSN News

Haboob rolls over southwest Kansas

MORTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A community in southwest Kansas got to experience something that is usually associated with deserts and the American southwest — a haboob. Haboobs are giant dust storms. The National Weather Service said haboobs occur due to thunderstorm outflow winds. The strong winds pick up and carry dust, reducing visibility. On […]
Williamson Source

WEATHER- Strong To Severe Storms Expected This Afternoon and Evening

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 211 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-190715- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 211 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening. The main concerns will be damaging straight line winds and large hail for areas along and north of I-40. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible again Thursday. The main concerns will be damaging straight line winds and large hail for basically the northern half of Middle TN. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
Kait 8

No one hurt in fire caused by downed powerline

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire crews say no one was hurt in a brush fire caused after a powerline fell on trees. Craighead County Dispatch said the Jonesboro Fire Department assisted other departments with the fire near Highway 349 and Craighead County Road 108. We’re told the fire was not...
Kait 8

One person airlifted after crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was airlifted following a Friday crash in Jonesboro. Jonesboro police said the crash happened between a motorcycle and a car at Cotton Street and East Highland. Officers could not offer any details regarding the conditions of those involved in the crash. Crews cleared the...
Kait 8

Trumann fire under investigation

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Friday night fire is under investigation. According to Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper, the department is investigating a fire that was intentionally started on a pile of debris near Oak Street. “The fire was set over on Oak Street. They set the mattresses on fire....
