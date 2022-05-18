ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo shooting leaves neighborhood without a grocery store

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tops Friendly Market was more than a place to buy groceries. As the only supermarket for miles, it became a sort of community hub on Buffalo’s East Side — where you chatted with neighbors and caught up on people’s lives. “It’s...

How to help after Buffalo shooting: Fund to aid victims’ families, survivors

Buffalo, N.Y. — Community groups and national organizations are launching funds to help those affected by the Buffalo shooting. The National Compassion Fund has established the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund to provide direct help to survivors of those killed in the shooting and those directly affected. You can donate and get more information online at https://nationalcompassion.org/fund/buffalo-survivors-fund/.
Agents help rescue man from frigid Lake Ontario as boat sinks

Rochester, N.Y. — American American Air and Marine agents rescued a man from the cold waters of Lake Ontario as his boat sank, agents said. The Coast Guard alerted the Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Marine Unit of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol that a boat was sinking on Friday, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
What we’ve learned about how to support mass shooting survivors (Guest Opinion by Jaclyn Schildkraut)

Jaclyn Schildkraut is an Associate Professor of Criminal Justice at the State University of New York at Oswego and a national expert on mass shootings. As the hours and days pass since the May 14 tragic shooting at the Tops grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., a lot of questions will continue to arise about how best to support the families of the victims and the survivors. Despite that these events are continuing to increase in frequency, there is not a set of best practices that are available to help communities know how to respond in a way that meets the needs of the survivors. What there is, however, are lessons from previous tragedies that may pave a pathway toward resilience and recovery.
‘Father Wants Us Dead’ is a top-ranked podcast in the U.S. Catch up on what you’re missing.

For many who grew up in North Jersey in the 1970s, the fascinating and tragic story of the List family, murdered by their ice-cold patriarch in their Westfield mansion, is something they’ll never forget. But now, thousands of people across the country and even abroad are learning about John List and his horrible legacy in NJ Advance Media’s new podcast, “Father Wants Us Dead.”
Syracuse Mets seven-run comeback not enough in 12-11 loss to Bisons in 11 innings

Buffalo, NY – The Syracuse Mets came back from a seven-run deficit and led by two runs multiple times but lost a wild game against the Buffalo Bisons, 12-11, in eleven innings on Saturday afternoon. The Mets were no-hit through six and two-thirds innings and trailed by seven runs before erupting for nine consecutive runs between the seventh and eighth innings. Despite a 9-7 lead after the top of the eighth inning and an 11-9 lead after the top of the tenth, Buffalo won on a walk-off error in the 11th. The Mets committed four errors on defense in the game while the Bisons committed three errors.
49ers star George Kittle ‘very excited’ to catch passes from Bills’ Josh Allen

Josh Allen throwing to George Kittle sounds like something from straight out of a video game, but it’s going to be a reality this summer. Kittle, one of the founders of TE University, revealed on Friday that the Buffalo Bills star will be one of the quarterbacks throwing to the NFL’s top tight ends in year two of the summer training. Here is what Kittle said about Allen and the other QBs attending TE University on the Pat McAfee Show.
