Buffalo shooting leaves neighborhood without a grocery store

Jaclyn Schildkraut is an Associate Professor of Criminal Justice at the State University of New York at Oswego and a national expert on mass shootings. As the hours and days pass since the May 14 tragic shooting at the Tops grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., a lot of questions will continue to arise about how best to support the families of the victims and the survivors. Despite that these events are continuing to increase in frequency, there is not a set of best practices that are available to help communities know how to respond in a way that meets the needs of the survivors. What there is, however, are lessons from previous tragedies that may pave a pathway toward resilience and recovery.

