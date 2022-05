The Georgia Department of Transportation announced in a press release that the lane closures on Macland Road/SR 360 related to road-widening will continue this weekend. [Editor’s note: The GDOT press releases often refer to the entirety of SR 360 as “Powder Springs Road.” This is incorrect. SR 360 becomes Macland Road at the intersection of Windy Hill Road. So the announcement below should read SR 360/Macland Road]

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO