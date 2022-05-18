ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Police identify woman killed in early morning shooting

By Michael Scheidt
brproud.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An 18-year-old woman was killed in a shooting early Wednesday morning, according to investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department. Detectives say the...

www.brproud.com

FactsNotOpinions
4d ago

God, we need you during these perilous times. We can’t do this without you. Law enforcement and our city officials can't do it without you. Give them your wisdom and knowledge to combat crime and give each of us wisdom to spread love in the hearts on man, woman, boy or girl. We know these murders is an absence of You; an absence of LOVE. Amen

