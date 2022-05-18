ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

PHOTOS: Water main break affects 40 homes, businesses on Hungary Road

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Over 40 homes and businesses were impacted by a water main break at Hungary Road and Laurel Pine Drive Wednesday.

All westbound lanes of Hungary Road will be shut down and one eastbound lane of the road will also be shut down.

The call originally came in at 4:45 a.m. and officers were on scene within five to ten minutes.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wml3S_0fi1TAXv00
    Photo: Sabrina Shutters
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BOySb_0fi1TAXv00
    Photo: Sabrina Shutters
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XCvcT_0fi1TAXv00
    Photo: Sabrina Shutters
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18bNU5_0fi1TAXv00
    Photo: Sabrina Shutters
  • Photo: Sabrina Shutters
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w8dXj_0fi1TAXv00
    Photo: Sabrina Shutters
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KG42p_0fi1TAXv00
    Photo: Sabrina Shutters
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bvKg2_0fi1TAXv00
    Photo: Sabrina Shutters
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n5IJP_0fi1TAXv00
    Photo: Sabrina Shutters
Virginia State Trooper-Pilot temporarily blinded with laser pointer during statewide manhunt

Public Utilities’ Bentley Chan said those 40 properties will see lower pressure in their water. Chan said, if water needs to be shut off, bottled water will be provided on site.

The situation is expected to impact traffic in the area of Hungary Road between Woodman Road and Purcell Road.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes for morning commutes.

Chan said hopefully the break will be repaired by later Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henrico County, VA
Henrico County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
NBC12

Record-breaking heatwave hits Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Temperatures reached record highs over the past two days in Richmond, with the thermometer hitting at least 95 degrees on Saturday. That bested the previous record of 93 degrees set 60 years ago. People did what they could to stay cool, but some air conditioning companies are...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Public Utilities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Hungary
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy