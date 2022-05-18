PHOTOS: Water main break affects 40 homes, businesses on Hungary Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Over 40 homes and businesses were impacted by a water main break at Hungary Road and Laurel Pine Drive Wednesday.

All westbound lanes of Hungary Road will be shut down and one eastbound lane of the road will also be shut down.

The call originally came in at 4:45 a.m. and officers were on scene within five to ten minutes.

Public Utilities’ Bentley Chan said those 40 properties will see lower pressure in their water. Chan said, if water needs to be shut off, bottled water will be provided on site.

The situation is expected to impact traffic in the area of Hungary Road between Woodman Road and Purcell Road.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes for morning commutes.

Chan said hopefully the break will be repaired by later Wednesday night.

