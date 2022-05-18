Paul, Booker Win Senate Primaries; Guthrie, Linderman To Contest Fall Congressional Race

MADRID – Emergency crews worked into the night searching for a missing kayaker on Rough River Lake. The 27 year-old male was last seen around 4 pm Friday (5/20) in an orange kayak near the Adkins campsite. Crews from the McDaniels Fire Department were assisted by Harned and Hardinsburg Fire Departments, Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Department, Kentucky Fish & Wildlife, US Army Corps of Engineers and American Red Cross searched on the water and along the shoreline several hours. Fish & Wildlife officers found the man identified as Cole Aubrey of Hudson in the water around Midnight near the end of Tucker Holmes Road.

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO