Kentucky State

Paul, Booker Win Senate Primaries; Guthrie, Linderman To Contest Fall Congressional Race

wxbc1043.com
 4 days ago

UNDATED (05/17/22) – Republican incumbent 2nd District Congressman Brett Guthrie easily won nomination over two challengers in Tuesday’s vote in a bid to seek a 9th term in Washington....

www.wxbc1043.com

wxbc1043.com

Federal Judge Extends Ban On Portions Of Kentucky Abortion Law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge is extending an order blocking key portions of a new Kentucky abortion law. The law had forced the state’s two clinics to temporarily halt abortions. Federal judge Rebecca Grady Jennings says those parts of the law would remain blocked until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on a related abortion case in Mississippi. The judge had previously suspended enforcement of the measure passed by the Republican-dominated legislature. The new law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and require women be examined by a doctor before receiving abortion pills. Kentucky’s attorney general says he’s appealing.`
KENTUCKY STATE
wxbc1043.com

Missing Kayaker Found Safe After Search

MADRID – Emergency crews worked into the night searching for a missing kayaker on Rough River Lake. The 27 year-old male was last seen around 4 pm Friday (5/20) in an orange kayak near the Adkins campsite. Crews from the McDaniels Fire Department were assisted by Harned and Hardinsburg Fire Departments, Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Department, Kentucky Fish & Wildlife, US Army Corps of Engineers and American Red Cross searched on the water and along the shoreline several hours. Fish & Wildlife officers found the man identified as Cole Aubrey of Hudson in the water around Midnight near the end of Tucker Holmes Road.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY

