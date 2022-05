The city of Spring Hill is taking measures to maintain its ample water reserves as usage has increased in recent weeks. Mayor Jim Hagaman on Wednesday detailed actions the city is taking to maintain ample water reserves for everyday uses plus necessary reserves for fire suppression scenarios. He also signed an emergency declaration that requires non-essential water uses to be curtailed for no more than seven days to enable the city to replenish its peak-season water reserves.

SPRING HILL, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO