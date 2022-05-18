Wake County Board of Education approves meal price increase for 2022-23

Featured photo: Republicans gathered at Little Richards BBQ on Tuesday evening to watch election results come in. (photo by James Douglas) Ken Raymond, head of the Forsyth County Republican Party, is leaned over a laptop watching the primary returns trickle in. He’s stationed in a section of Little Richards BBQ restaurant on Stratford Road and about 20 people are there, anxiously waiting to see who will move on to the race in November. So far, his companions are optimistic. Ted Budd’s face looms over the small crowd from a large flat screen TV as he gives his victory speech from his campaign HQ. Sporadic applause at Budd’s speech echoes through the large room while many hit the refresh button on their devices as each of the 101 precincts report in and post numbers. More supporters, and a few candidates slowly arrive as the night continues.

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO