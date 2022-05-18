Wake County Board of Education approves meal price increase for 2022-23
The Wake County Board of Education approved a price increase Tuesday night for school breakfast and lunch. Prices will go up $0.25 for the 2022-23 school year. At elementary schools, full-paid breakfast will be $1.50 and lunch will be $3.00. At middle and high schools, full-paid breakfast will be $1.75 and lunch will be $3.25. Families can still complete the 2022-23 meal benefits application, which is available online starting July 1. Paper copies will be available for pick up at the school office.
