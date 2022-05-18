ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Chick-fil-a offers free food for a year for return of missing sign

By Hannah Moore
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

ALCOA, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Chick-fil-a at Hunter’s Crossing in Alcoa is searching for its missing sign.

The store, located at 1031 Hunters Crossing, shared on Facebook Monday that their sign had disappeared and they need help finding it.

They are offering free Chick-fil-a for a year to whoever helps them find the sign.

“We need your help! Our sign has disappeared and we need help to find it! Whoever turns it in will be asked no questions. We are awarding our finder Chick-fil-A for a year (52 digital offer cards) when the sign is returned,” wrote the store on Facebook.

If you have any information about the sign, you are asked to call 865-919-4786 .

