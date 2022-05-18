Manchester City Have €60 Million Bid Rejected For Star Inter Milan Defender - Club Would 'Struggle' to Turn Down Higher Offers

Manchester City have seen a €60 million bid for Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni rejected by the Italian giants. However, they would 'struggle' to turn down any higher bids should they arrive.

At the beginning of last season, Manchester City's centre-back options were sparse, to say the least.

A major knee injury to Aymeric Laporte the season previous forced the likes of Fernandinho and Rodri into emergency appearances in the backline - a lack of depth that ultimately lost City the Premier League title.

They addressed the issue in the summer transfer market, bringing in Nathan Aké from Bournemouth and Ruben Dias from Benfica.

Dias was an instant hit. He arrived at the Etihad Stadium and completely transformed a leaky backline into one of the most secure in Europe. Aké has sometimes found appearances hard to come by, but the Dutchman has proven his worth on multiple occasions this season.

Adding in the renaissance of John Stones and Aymeric Laporte's continuing brilliant form, any issues the club had have seemingly been forgotten.

However, that does not stop City from looking to strengthen even more, and Gazzetta Dello Sport in Italy have revealed Inter Milan rejected a €60 million bid from the reigning Premier League champions for Alessandro Bastoni.

The 23-year-old's status has risen even further this season, with Simone Inzaghi's side only two points behind leaders AC Milan going into the final match week of the Serie A season.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Pep Guardiola is extremely interested in Bastoni and Inter would 'struggle' to turn down any higher offers from City for his services.

Last season, Inter were forced to sell both Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi to cope with their financial struggles, and Gazzetta says one more player may have to be sacrificed this summer too.

Stefan de Vrij or Milan Skriniar are two names muted with a potential exit, but Bastoni is the player attracting the most attention.

Where he would fit in at City is another question. The club already have four world-class centre-back options and it would likely take one to leave for the Blues to consider signing another.

Also, it is expected City will be prioritising the signing of a central midfielder next, after securing the services of Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland last week.

