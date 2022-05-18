ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard's 2016 Deposition 'Slip Up' Highlighted by Depp's Lawyer

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a video, Heard was seen saying TMZ had been alerted about their divorce and her filing for a domestic violence restraining order against...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 17

Mary Warner
4d ago

Rachael Pennington is testifying right now on Court TV for Amber. She is answering the question and looks like like a Wallmart shopper that just snorted a line in the parking lot.

Reply(1)
23
Traci Tamulevicz
4d ago

Once ya start lies, it's hard to keep them straight. This woman so needs some jail time. She needs to see what it feels like to be bullied.

Reply
18
Jeanette Owens
4d ago

This attorney is savage!!! She is ripping her to shreds is such a calm way. Hope the jury catches all this

Reply(1)
37
