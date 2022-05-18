Amber Heard's 2016 Deposition 'Slip Up' Highlighted by Depp's Lawyer
In a video, Heard was seen saying TMZ had been alerted about their divorce and her filing for a domestic violence restraining order against...www.newsweek.com
In a video, Heard was seen saying TMZ had been alerted about their divorce and her filing for a domestic violence restraining order against...www.newsweek.com
Rachael Pennington is testifying right now on Court TV for Amber. She is answering the question and looks like like a Wallmart shopper that just snorted a line in the parking lot.
Once ya start lies, it's hard to keep them straight. This woman so needs some jail time. She needs to see what it feels like to be bullied.
This attorney is savage!!! She is ripping her to shreds is such a calm way. Hope the jury catches all this
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 17