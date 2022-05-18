Charles Tackles Colonialism to Avert Tour Crisis Like William and Kate's
Prince Charles tried to head off a royal tour crisis like Prince William's by addressing Britain's "difficult" past—but also stopped short of an...www.newsweek.com
Prince Charles tried to head off a royal tour crisis like Prince William's by addressing Britain's "difficult" past—but also stopped short of an...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0