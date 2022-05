The BMW M4 CSL went from being a highly likely possibility in October last year to an open secret in November. Then, early this month, BMW officially teased the car for the first time, before deleting the social media post in which shadowy images were contained (and later reuploading it). We're not sure why that happened, but now that the news is official, BMW is making sure everyone knows about it. The next teaser arrived with barely a blur of the car visible just five days ago. The next day, another blurry image was posted, followed by another blurry shot the day after. But now BMW M is slowly feeding us clearer design details, and these confirm that the car will certainly be hard to miss.

