ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

All We Know About Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1932'

By Molli Mitchell
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is another "Yellowstone" prequel on the way, titled "1932" which will star Dame Helen Mirren and Harrison...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

New Episodes of the Yellowstone Spin-off 1883 Will Focus on an Unsung Wild West Hero

For months, Yellowstone and 1883 fans have been wondering what Paramount+ meant when it said that it would be continuing the massively popular 1883, a spin-off of Yellowstone, with new episodes. At the time, we didn't know what "new episodes" meant as the purposely vague statement never clarified if a second season was coming, which didn't seem to be the case as 1883 was always intended to be a miniseries, or if it meant additional episodes would be tacked on to Season 1, which made little sense as Season 1 had a definitive story ending.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Captures Stunning View of the Dutton Ranch as She Begins Work on Season 5

Uh oh, Outsiders. Don’t look now, but Kelly Reilly is back in Montana and it looks like she’s ready for Yellowstone Season 5. Back on the Dutton Ranch, with the mountains of Montana rising in the horizon, Reilly looks to be relaxing. Season 5 is going to be underway soon enough and fans are going to be waiting very (im)patiently for it to get to their TV screens.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Taylor Sheridan
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Prequel#British Royal Family#Film Star#Paramount#Peacock Premium#Amazon Prime Video#Golden Globe
WWD

Cannes Celebrates 75th Anniversary With Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise and Kristen Stewart

Click here to read the full article. Before Queen Elizabeth II’s, there’s another platinum jubilee on the calendar this summer and this one involves red carpet royalty. Tom Cruise, Julia Roberts, Anthony Hopkins and Kristen Stewart are among the luminaries who will stride the famous steps at this year’s Cannes Film Festival to celebrate its 75th birthday, which opens Tuesday night. Cruise will bring his megawatt star power to town with the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick,” the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 film that propelled him to global fame as a hot shot pilot. It’s been 30 years since he...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Gets a New Time Slot in Fall 2022

CBS renewed NCIS: Los Angeles for a 14th season, but there’s a tweak in the schedule. It’ll start an hour later on Sunday nights starting this fall. The other shows in the NCIS universe stayed as is. The original NCIS keeps its Monday time slot (9 p.m. Eastern). And it’s followed by NCIS: Hawai’i, the show which premiered this past season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Tom Cruise opens up about his ‘very special’ reunion with Val Kilmer in Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise has opened up about his reunion with Val Kilmer in Top Gun: Maverick, years after their respective characters’ conflict turned into friendship in the original film.The new action movie sees Cruise as the Navy’s top pilot, who must confront the ghosts of his past. It is a direct sequel to the original 1986 movie, for which Kilmer was cast as Admiral Tom “Iceman” Kazansky.During an interview with Metro on Thursday 19 May, when Cruise was asked about his reunion with Kilmer, he said: “It was lovely. The whole experience, you know, 36 years to make this film.“There...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Reacher season 2 plot details revealed as Maria Sten confirms return

Reacher season 2 will follow the events of Lee Childs' Bad Luck and Trouble book, the crime thriller's star Alan Ritchson has confirmed. The actor – who plays former military policeman Jack Reacher – shared the news on Twitter recently, as he uploaded a photo of himself holding up the 2007 novel and highlighted a couple of lines from its pages. "'O'Donnell put his hand in his pocket and came out with his brass knuckles. Ceramic knuckles, technically,'" Ritchson wrote, before revealing that the new installment will start shooting this fall.
MOVIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
955K+
Followers
94K+
Post
834M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy