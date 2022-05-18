ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Tube strike action announced for Jubilee long weekend

By Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Esvqq_0fi1QpTP00

Tube strike action has been announced for the Jubilee long weekend (2-5 June), which could affect the celebrations in the capital.

The RMT Union says its members will walk out of Euston and Green Park stations on Friday 3 June to protest bullying and a “toxic working environment” caused by a particular manager.

The strikes would last all day on the Friday and would affect passengers aiming to travel on the Victoria, Jubilee and Piccadilly Lines.

Green Park is close to Buckingham Palace, sure to be a concentration of tourism into the capital on the Jubilee weekend, while Euston is a key hub for passengers coming into London from the rest of the UK.

The general secretary of the RMT union, Mick Lynch, called on Transport for London bosses to “deal with the manager” to avoid disruption from the strike.

“Staff at Euston and Green Park tube have suffered years of sustained bullying and intimidation by a manager who has created a toxic working environment.

“The union has tried in vain to reason with management, but they now will not let local representatives be part of a review into dismissals at the stations, instigated by the manager in question.

“Our strike on 3 June will cause significant disruption to people wishing to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee. However, if tube bosses do the right thing, and deal appropriately with the manager in question, we can find a just resolution to this dispute.”

The Platinum Jubilee weekend will see a raft of events and celebrations in the capital and beyond - including the Queen’s Birthday Parade on 2 June, a six-minute flypast of more than 70 aircraft, a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, a Platinum Party at the Palace , hosted by Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp, and a Platinum Jubilee Pageant along The Mall.

Transport for London said that allegations of bullying were taken seriously, and that an investigation is being carried out into the complaints at Euston and Green Park.

A TfL spokesperson said: “We hold our people to high standards and ensure everyone is treated fairly. We’re aware of this dispute and are carrying out an urgent review in a bid to resolve it.

“We have had a number of meetings with the RMT and are urging them not to take strike action and to continue working with us to find a resolution.”

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Will there be a national rail strike?

THE National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) are deciding whether to take strike action. Disagreements over pay offers could bring the country to a standstill as soon as June if the strike goes ahead. Will there be a national rail strike?. A ballot for over 40,000 members...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirsty Young
Person
Roman Kemp
Person
Mick Lynch
Person
St Paul
The Independent

Husband due to miss anniversary trip after waiting seven weeks for passport

A Welsh man looks set to miss his long-awaited 35th wedding anniversary trip to Turkey after his passport failed to come back in time.Mark Davies, from Swansea, booked the celebration trip to Turkey for next Monday with wife Gillian - but before setting off, both had to renew their passports.The couple sent off their standard passport applications in March. While Mrs Davies’s travel document arrived within four weeks, Mr Davies is still awaiting his more than seven weeks later, with a strong chance he will miss out on Monday’s holiday.Mrs Davies told WalesOnline: “It has been so stressful. We both...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Ryanair denies boarding to 15-year-old whose passport is valid for Spain flight

The Schoneville family from Motherwell made a very early start for their holiday flight to Tenerife on Monday morning, 2 May.Parents Lisa and Neil, Zak aged 15 and his sister Lily, 13, arrived at Glasgow Prestwick airport at 4am ahead of the 6.10am departure of flight FR653.They were first in the queue for Ryanair. But within minutes they were told they would not be flying.The airline claimed Zak’s passport had expired – even though it has five months to run.The travel document was issued in March 2017 and has an expiry date of 31 October 2022. It meets the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Tube#Long Weekend#The Rmt Union#Piccadilly Lines#Rmt#Transport For London
The Independent

Charles and Camilla ‘feed the fire’ in a ceremony on final day of Canada tour

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall took part in a “Feeding the Fire Ceremony” as they were welcomed to a remote Canadian outpost on the final day of their tour.Their visit to the Northwest Territories came after the prince faced calls for the Queen to apologise for the “assimilation and genocide” of Canada’s indigenous residential schoolchildren.As drums were played Charles and Camilla watched as offerings of tobacco were thrown into a fire pit after they joined leaders and elders from the area in the settlement of Dettah, a thriving First Nations community of a few hundred.Leaders of First...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Scottish protesters march for independence after Nicola Sturgeon said she would start refreshing the 'very positive case' for Scotland to go it alone

Hundreds of pro-independence Scots marched through the street of Glasgow today - after Nicola Sturgeon vowed to use local election results to renew the push for a second referendum. The march, organised by All Under One Banner, began in Kelvingrove Park around 12.15pm on Saturday. The AUOB issued a statement...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The numbers behind the UK’s new cities

The announcement of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee civic honours brings the number of official cities in the mainland UK to 76, with 55 in England, eight in Scotland, seven in Wales and six in Northern Ireland.In addition there will now be the first city in a British Crown Dependency (Douglas on the Isle of Man) and in a British Overseas Territory (Stanley on the Falkland Islands).Of the six new cities across the UK mainland, the largest is Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire, which had a population at the 2011 census of 171,750.The next largest is Colchester in Essex (population: 119,441), followed...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Tourism
Daily Mail

Nicola Sturgeon tries to blame Boris Johnson for industrial dispute on Scotland's trains that will see 700 services cut EVERY DAY just weeks after she nationalised the rail network

Nicola Sturgeon tried to blame Boris Johnson today for an industrial dispute on Scotland's newly renationalised rail network that will see hundreds of services cancelled every day from next week. ScotRail, which was taken back into public ownership last month, has announced it will cut 700 services - almost a...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Voices: First Wills in Jamaica, now Charles in Canada – these royal tours are forcing the Windsors to confront the past

Canada’s indigenous communities have appealed directly to Prince Charles for an apology from the monarchy for past colonial genocide during his tour of the country.This cry for atonement from the palace serves as confirmation – if ever it were needed – of how incumbent it is for the royal family to finally pay their dues by addressing the atrocities of the past. The future king and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have been on a three-day tour of Canada – where the Queen is head of state – to mark the 96-year-old monarch’s platinum jubilee. It was there that...
AMERICAS
BBC

Seven treated for breathing problems at Birmingham Sainsbury's

Two people have been taken to hospital and five more treated after reporting breathing difficulties at a Sainsbury's. About 150 people evacuated the store, with several other premises within a 50m cordon also cleared. A cordon was placed around the store on Longbridge Lane in Longbridge, Birmingham, after emergency services...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Plan to prevent food shortages amid fears of ‘biggest rail strike in modern history’

Contingency plans have been put in place in a bid to prevent food and petrol shortages after the RMT warned that “potentially the biggest rail strike in modern history” could hit the network next month.The trade union has balloted its 40,000 members for strike action in a vote that closes on Tuesday next week. The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association is also consulting staff on a possible strike and said it will co-ordinate with the RMT.The looming action has caused rail bosses to start making plans such as prioritising freight trains over passenger services to ensure petrol and food supplies do...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Goole: Town fails for second time in bid for city status

A town has been "left behind to decay" after missing out on city status for a second time, a business owner has said. Goole, in East Yorkshire, was one of 38 towns which had bid to become a city as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Officials had previously said...
POLITICS
The Independent

Kate Middleton helped up red carpet steps by Tom Cruise as she and Prince William attend Top Gun premiere

Prince William and Kate Middleton have made their red carpet debut at the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Leicester Square in London ahead of the film screening, with the duchess opting for an off-the-shoulder black and white gown by Roland Mouret for the occasion.The duchess wore her hair in a sleek straight style, and accessorised with a black clutch and dangling star statement earrings.Prince William also opted for a classic look, with the duke joining his wife on the red carpet in a classic blue velvet tuxedo jacket and black...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

What Great British summer? Chaos will hit airports, hospitals and universities alongside crippling rail strikes that could bring the country grinding to a halt

It is not only the railways that are set to be massively disrupted by strikes in the coming months. Universities, airports and hospitals could be hit by walkouts so severe they threaten to grind the country to a halt. From tomorrow, university students across the UK will face huge disruption...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

659K+
Followers
215K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy