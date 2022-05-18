ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dobbs Leak Is Biggest Threat to Court Legitimacy in Living Memory | Opinion

By Ilya Shapiro
 4 days ago
The leak of the draft Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health majority opinion has done tremendous damage to the Supreme...

Comments / 40

Avril Shafer
4d ago

sorry, but your argument would hold water if the justices weren't politically motivated. They're supposed to be about the constitution. Now they've given politicians and their bribers free reign by saying money is a form of free speech. YET, they'll day abortion isn't in the constitution. Last time I looked, neither was money.

Telescope
2d ago

I'm not sure I care if the Supreme Court can operate. All they do since Trump appointed THREE people on the court is strip away our constitutional rights.

Meaux Swafford
2d ago

Funny how Repubs are worried more about who told in them you instead of their perjury.Certainly destroying America with policies the people don't want (70% want Roe to stay).Equal means equal but not assuming other's duties (Congress legislates).Try harder.

