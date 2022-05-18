ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidsonville, MD

Construction Worker Killed by Suspected Drunk Driver in Davidsonville

By EOA Staff
Eye On Annapolis
Eye On Annapolis
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a 48-year-old Davidsonville man and charged him with negligent manslaughter (among others) after striking a stopped vehicle in a work zone, and then continuing on to strike and kill a flagger on a rural Davidsonville road. On Tuesday night, May 17, 2022,...

www.eyeonannapolis.net

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Man found shot and killed in Hyattsville parking lot

A man was found shot to death in Hyattsville, Maryland, in the pre-dawn hours Sunday morning, according to police. Prince George’s County Police said they found the man unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot around 2:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of New Hampshire Avenue, near the Maryland-D.C. border. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

2 Killed in Fiery Crash in Bowie: Police

Two people are dead after a fiery car crash early Saturday in Bowie, Maryland, police said. A car left the road, struck a pole and caught fire on Annapolis Road near Glenn Dale Boulevard about 2:40 a.m., Prince George's County police said. The victims died at the scene. Investigators are...
BOWIE, MD
WTOP

3 hospitalized in Southeast following crash

Three people, including a child, are in the hospital after a crash Saturday night in Southeast D.C. It happened around 11 p.m. on the northbound lanes of DC-295 before the Pennsylvania Avenue exit. DC Fire and EMS says the crash involved a car and a motorcycle. The car overturned and...
WASHINGTON, DC
NottinghamMD.com

Police responding to large brawl in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, MD—Police are responding to a large brawl in the Rosedale area. At just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the SkyZone located in the 8600-block of Pulaski Highway (21237). At the scene, authorities found a large fight in progress. Additional officers are being dispatched. There has been no word on any injuries or arrests. The post Police responding to large brawl in Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Anne Arundel County, MD
Accidents
City
Davidsonville, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Smart Car Crossed Over Center Lane In Crash That Killed One In Baltimore County: Police

The driver of a smart car that crossed over the center line and struck oncoming traffic in Baltimore County has died, authorities say. Paul Roberts, 55, was traveling north in a 2009 Daimler smart car, when the car crossed into the southbound lane and struck a 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe on York Road near Coachmans Way around 6:15 p.m., Wednesday, May 18, say Baltimore County Police.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In Head-On Crash On York Road In Parkton

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died in a head-on crash Wednesday evening on York Road in Parkton, Baltimore County Police said. Police said around 6:15 p.m., a Daimler Smart Car was traveling north on York Road approaching Coachmans Way when it crossed over the double yellow center line into oncoming traffic and hit a Chevrolet Tahoe head-on. The driver of the Smart Car, identified as 55-year-old Paul Roberts, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Tahoe was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the Baltimore County Police Crash Team.
PARKTON, MD
Daily Voice

Megabus Overturns On I-95 In Maryland

A bus carrying 47 people overturned on Interstate 95, sending 15 to the hospital in Maryland early Sunday, May 22, Baltimore County Fire officials said.The crash occurred on the southbound side between Brashaw and Raphel roads in White Marsh.This is a developing story. Check back for more.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Worker#Drunk Driver#Traffic Control#Traffic Accident#Davidsonville Road#Palomino Court#Honda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
WTOP

2 dead after crash, vehicle fire in Prince George’s Co.

Two people died early Saturday morning when a vehicle crashed and caught on fire in Glenn Dale, Maryland. The crash happened in the 12200 block of Annapolis Road near Fairwood Parkway around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, according to a tweet from Prince George’s County police. The vehicle left the road,...
GLENN DALE, MD
Eye On Annapolis

4 Masked and Armed Suspects Carjack Severn Man in Own Driveway

On May 19, 2022, at approximately 11:00 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a carjacking report in the 8000 block of Telegraph Road in Severn. As the victim pulled into his driveway, four suspects approached wearing ski masks and all dark clothing. At least two suspects were armed with handguns; they banged on the victim’s vehicle and ordered him to get out of the car.
SEVERN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Owings Mills man accused of shooting pizza shop worker in Garrison

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Owings Mills man was arrested in connection with a shooting Friday at a pizza restaurant in Garrison, Baltimore County police said. Joseph Carter, 30, faces charges of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and weapons violations. Witnesses said the victim was an employee of Voceli Pizza.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Employee Shot At Owings Mills Pizza Shop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An employee was shot Friday afternoon at a pizza shop located in a shopping center in Owings Mills, police said. Officers responded at 3 p.m. to Vocelli’s Pizza shop on the 9600 block of Reisterstown Road for a reported shooting. There, they found the victim shot at least once. The person was hospitalized, police said, but their condition is unknown. Beatrice Gallop said her brother, Donald, was the employee shot. She told WJZ he is recovering in the hospital and is expected to be okay. “I couldn’t believe it, that’s it, no body is prepared for a situation like this,” she said. “I’m grateful I didn’t hear anything about him getting killed.” Employees said Donald is a driver for the shop, and that he was inside working when he got into a fight with a cook. At some point, employees say gunfire erupted and Donald was shot. At this time no arrests have been made, and police said an investigation is ongoing. Beatrice Gallop said she’s just happy to have her brother alive. “I’m grateful to god for a miracle, that’s all I can say,” she said.    
OWINGS MILLS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Trusted source for news, commentary and events in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Maryland. Consistently publishing since 2009.

 https://www.eyeonannapolis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy