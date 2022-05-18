UK weather: Thunderstorm warning issued after hottest day of year so far

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning after England recorded the hottest day of the year so far.

Torrential rain, lightning and large hail are all forecast to hit central and southeastern areas on Wednesday evening.

A yellow weather warning has been issued which says driving conditions could become difficult and there is a “small chance” properties could be flooded.

It covers Norwich and Peterborough in the east and runs past Oxford to reach the south coast, where Portsmouth and Brighton are affected.

London has also been hit with the yellow thunderstorm warning, which runs from 7pm on Wednesday until the early hours of Thursday.

It comes just a day after the UK recorded its hottest day of 2022 to date as temperatures reached 27.5C at Heathrow.

But as Britons basked in warmer weather, the Met Office warned it would get cooler throughout the week, with thundery rain also hitting on Tuesday evening.

The yellow thunderstorm warning says the public could face travel disruption on Wednesday evening through to 3am on Thursday.

The Met Office warns spray and sudden flooding could make driving difficult and cause road closures, as well as public transport risking delays and cancellations due to floods or lightning strikes.

It forecasts dry weather with sunny spells for much of the UK on Thursday, with scattered showers in the North West.

Heavy and thundery rain is expected to return to the furthest parts of the South East on Friday, with more showers in northern and western areas running into the weekend.