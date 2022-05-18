Temps to peak near 90 around Charlotte Wednesday; hot weather continues into weekend

(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Wednesday is off to a cool and mild start with temperatures dipping into the 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy but usher in a BEAUTIFUL sunrise before we turn up the heat!

Highs will be well above normal, peaking near 90 degrees today. This will be just 5 degrees shy of the record high of 94 set back in 1896! For context, we typically peak near 80 degrees in mid to late May.

The heat is only getting started as overnight temps dip into the mid-60s before ramping up into the mid-90s on Thursday! This will compromise the current record even further as skies see more in the way of cloud cover.

Thursday afternoon and evening will see a chance of isolated thunderstorms developing as moisture builds in the Carolinas. This will also lead to more of a muggy feeling for the second half of the workweek.

Low to mid-90s will linger heading into the weekend as a cold front approaches for Sunday. This will bring rain and storm chances Saturday night into Sunday as well as Sunday afternoon and evening.

We’ll see more seasonable and comfortable conditions heading into Monday of next week with storm chances sticking around.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Hot. High: 89.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild. Low: 66.

