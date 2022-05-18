Chris Hemsworth, Jurnee Smollett Star In The ‘Spiderhead’ Trailer

Marvel keeps the hits coming as they roll out the first She-Hulk: Attorney At Law trailer. In this 107-second sneak peek, viewers have the opportunity to see Tatiana Maslany in the role of Jennifer Walters. By day, she is a high-profile attorney working with the world’s most interesting clients. By night, she is a superhero who is still learning how all of this works exactly. Along the way, Bruce Banner, played by Mark Ruffalo, shows up to offer a helping hand, but Walters must figure much of this out for herself.

