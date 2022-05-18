ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Fashion Week is back: ‘Here to practice love and compassion’

By Eriketa Cost
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fashion Week is returning for its spring season. For the first time, shows will take place at the Rochester Public Market.

The two events are set for Thursday, May 19 at 6 p.m. and Friday, May 20 at 6 p.m. Tickets are sold out.

News 8 spoke to Elaine Spaull, co-producer of the show and executive director for Center for Youth . All funds go towards the center, to support violence prevention programs and aid for homeless youth.

Spaull says the tragedy of Buffalo is certainly on everyone’s minds, heading into Fashion Week. But she wants these nights to be about togetherness, and a space for youth to inspire good.

“We have to practice love and compassion and get radical about that,” said Spaull.

While the Buffalo tragedy is on an extreme level, Spaull says violence happens most days in the city of Rochester.

“We had six shootings on Mother’s Day we, have a need, to do this and so this isn’t unique,” she said.

Violence casts shadow over Rochester’s Mother’s Day

Rahkim Hill, a young black designer of Rochester agrees.

Hill created the brand Swankos Smoothy during the pandemic two years ago. He says he wants to inspire other young people to get creative and put their energy into spreading peace.

“Practicing love, like she said practice, practice, and pushing it to our community is big, hopefully, we can reach our youth so they don’t grow up with hate,” Hill said.

Hill says the community can expect a unique twist from their brand this week.

“People can see what we are about, we are a different entity nobody ever felt,” Hill said. “Some different music, rhythms, and some dancing.”

