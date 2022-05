An F1 payday for Drake was not part of God’s Plan. The Canadian rapper lost more than $230,000 when he bet that Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc would win the Spanish Grand Prix. The Ferrari ace, who was leading the world championship when Drizzy placed the bet, lost the lead Sunday afternoon after suffering an engine failure. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took victory in Barcelona, along with the lead of the championship over Leclerc. “First F1 bet, let’s see how it goes,” the “Money In The Grave” hitmaker wrote on his Instagram Story, revealing he bet $300k Canadian dollars with cryptocurrency betting...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 34 MINUTES AGO