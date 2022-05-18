ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Phillies try to avoid third straight loss, host Padres

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2okhPQ_0fi1NHMu00

The Philadelphia Phillies won five of seven games on a difficult West Coast trip at the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers.

After a day off, the Phillies fell flat in a 3-0 loss to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

The Phillies will aim to bounce back from a two-game losing streak when they host the Padres again on Wednesday evening.

“We didn’t necessarily swing the bats great,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said after his team produced only five hits. “I just think it was one of those nights.”

Kyle Schwarber especially struggled, going 0-for-4 and striking out all four times.

“He’s missing his pitches when he gets them,” Girardi said.

It’s unclear whether reigning Most Valuable Player Bryce Harper will be back in the lineup on Wednesday. Harper sat out Sunday at Los Angeles after receiving a PRP injection in his right elbow and then missed Tuesday’s game.

“Plan on either (Wednesday) or hopefully Thursday being in there,” Harper said. “I want to be out there. I want to be helping my team, especially against a great team in San Diego. But I think that was the perfect day to get it on Sunday and have that Monday off day and, hopefully, just miss two or three games. I think that was the perfect time.”

The Phillies will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler (1-3, 4.26 ERA). Wheeler is 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA in six career starts against the Padres.

In Wheeler’s last start Thursday against the Dodgers, he gave up six hits and three runs in 5 1/3 innings after being reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list.

Jean Segura will take a 13-game hitting streak into Wednesday’s game.

The Padres will look to maintain their momentum and extend their winning streak to three.

San Diego left-hander Blake Snell is expected to make his first start of the season after being sidelined with an adductor and elbow injury. Snell, who has been on the injured list since April 15, is stoked for his turn in the rotation.

“It’s been a long time,” Snell said over the weekend in Atlanta. “A month and a half ago I thought I was gonna be down for like three days. That’s what I remember. I was like, ‘It should be a couple of days. I’ll be good.'”

Snell is 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA in two career starts against the Phillies.

On Tuesday, Padres starter Mike Clevinger picked up his first win of the season with five scoreless innings after starting the season on the injured list.

The Padres also received tremendous support from the bullpen as MacKenzie Gore threw three scoreless innings in his first relief appearance. Taylor Rogers then completed the ninth for his 14th save in 15 chances.

“I think the ceiling is super high for everyone involved,” Clevinger said.

Offensively, Robinson Cano contributed a pair of hits and Trent Grisham continued his hot hitting with a clutch RBI double as the Padres moved 10 games above .500 with manager Bob Melvin recovering from prostate surgery.

Ryan Christenson will keep serving as the interim manager until Melvin returns.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
People

MLB Reporter Kelsey Wingert Hit in the Head by 95 MPH Line Drive at Rockies Game

Major League Baseball Reporter Kelsey Wingert was taken to the hospital this week after she was struck in the head by a 95 mph line drive during the Colorado Rockies game. The accident happened in the ninth inning of the game between the Rockies and the San Francisco Giants on Monday. Wingert, 29 — who is the television reporter for the Rockies — was sitting near the first-base camera when the ball struck her head, according to Yahoo Sports.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Rumors: Yankees could trade struggling slugger at deadline

The New York Yankees are gearing up for an interesting trade deadline in a few weeks, especially with their outfield going through liability issues. Aside from Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, both Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo have been complete disappointments this season. Hicks has been arguably the worst player...
MLB
Daily Mail

TV reporter reveals huge gash after being smashed in the head by 95mph foul ball at Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants game - and it's NOT the first time this has happened to her

AT&T Sportsnet reporter Kelsey Wingert says she's recovering after being struck in the head by a baseball during the ninth inning of the Colorado Rockies' game against the San Francisco Giants earlier this week. The reporter didn't stand a chance as she was sitting in a dugout commentating on the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theScore

Yankees' Rizzo: Ump called strike 'out of spite'

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo believes home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez acted out of spite when calling balls and strikes during an at-bat in Thursday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Rizzo called out to Gonzalez from the dugout in the eighth inning to voice his displeasure while Giancarlo...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
California Sports
96.9 WOUR

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees Mock Trade: Solving centerfield at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees have a significant problem brewing in centerfield, and his name is Aaron Hicks. Hicks signed a seven-year, $70 million extension with the Yankees back in 2019, which expires in 2025. Management will have a 2026 club option to decide on, but at this point in time, there’s no question it will be declined.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a monster problem brewing in centerfield

On Thursday afternoon, theNew York Yankees dropped a disappointing game against the Baltimore Orioles. Despite a comeback in the 9th inning, Anthony Santander launched a three-run walk-off homer to finish the game. The Yankees left much to be desired on offense, struggling to hit with runners in scoring position. While...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Former Brave has been DFA’d by the Dodgers

After enduring a brutal stretch in Atlanta last season, Greene was eventually released by the Braves. The Dodgers picked him up, but he’s only pitched 8 innings for them in ‘21 and ‘22 and given up three runs. The 33-year-old should still have something left in the tank, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets another chance somewhere else.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Clevinger
Person
Marco Gonzales
Person
Zack Wheeler
Person
Jean Segura
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Ryan Christenson
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Mackenzie Gore
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Joe Girardi
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Impressed By Edwin Ríos

After only appearing in 25 games before undergoing season-ending surgery last year, Edwin Ríos was motivated to have a “redemption” 2022 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He made their Opening Day roster and has taken advantage of every opportunity thus far. The latest of which was making...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox#Reds#The Philadelphia Phillies#The Seattle Mariners#Los Angeles Dodgers#The San Diego Padres
Yardbarker

MLB Insider: New York Mets Have Scouted These Two Starting Pitchers

The New York Mets' pitching depth is now a major concern after losing Max Scherzer for six to eight weeks due to an oblique strain. And although the trade deadline is still several months away, there are two starting pitchers on tanking teams, who will likely be available on the block sooner rather than later.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
New York Mets
FanSided

Cubs could have a surprising trade candidate at the deadline

According to Jon Heyman, the Chicago Cubs may already be ready to sell their biggest free agent signing of the offseason. Only Hollywood marriages last shorter than the relationship the Chicago Cubs may have with Marcus Stroman. According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, Stroman is one of this year’s early trade deadline candidates.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Baseball TV reporter recovering after being struck in head by 95mph line drive

A baseball television reporter is recovering after she was struck in the head by a 95mph line drive during a game.Kelsey Wingert was covering the game between the Colorado Rockies and the San Francisco Giants in Denver when she was struck.Wingert, 29, received medical attention and was taken to hospital for tests and has taken to Twitter to share her condition and show off a picture of the stitches she required.She said that a CT scan checking for internal bleeding and fractures had found nothing, but she needed both internal and external stitches to close the wound on her...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: St. Louis linked to Frankie Montas

The St. Louis Cardinals have been linked to A’s star Frankie Montas, but a deal would appear to be unlikely. With Jack Flaherty on the Injured List, the St. Louis Cardinals pitching depth has been tested. In turn, they have seen some brilliant pitching performances from Miles Mikolas and Adam Wainwright. Dakota Hudson has pitched well after a slow start. But they have also seen struggles from Jordan Hicks and Steven Matz.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

56K+
Followers
46K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy