ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Cannes Hidden Gem: A Visceral Search for Identity in ‘All the People I’ll Never Be’

By Patrick Brzeski
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DHqRm_0fi1NFbS00

In 2011, French-Cambodian director Davy Chou was preparing to travel to the Busan International Film Festival to screen his feature debut, Golden Slumbers , when one of his closest friends called to say, “You’re going to South Korea? I’m coming with you.”

The friend was a young woman around Chou’s age — they were both in their 20s at the time — who was born in South Korea but had been adopted by a French couple and raised in Paris. Two days into their trip, she texted her Korean birth father and arranged a meeting, inviting Chou to tag along.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“She said she had met him briefly twice before, and it had not gone well. I said, ‘Sure, let’s go,'” Chou remembers.

“The day after, I was sitting with her at a table, facing her father and her grandma, and I was just shocked, watching something that I never imagined I would see,” he says. “There were extremely complex emotions, very difficult and contradictory, as well as a language barrier. They were facing this long broken history and suddenly trying to reconnect — but obviously it was somewhat impossible.” He adds: “It stayed in my mind as like a dream for a possible film.”

Eleven years later, a very similar scene serves as a pivotal moment in Chou’s third feature, All the People I’ll Never Be , premiering in Un Certain Regard at Cannes . The film follows a 25-year-old woman named Freddie, played by first-time actress Ji Min Park, as she returns to South Korea on an impulse to explore the country of her origin. Expressive, unpredictable, feminist and fun, Freddie is a vibrant beam of searching, semi-wounded humanity. The film moves between different time periods as she tries to come to terms with the profound cross-cultural gulf — and inescapable loneliness — of her international adoption experience, seeking to build a relationship with a Korean family that comes from a profoundly different world, while also trying on an array of different identities —  plunging into Seoul’s hedonistic underground, acquiring and abandoning a clean-cut French boyfriend, even briefly becoming a professional arms dealer, after a decidedly casual encounter proves more enduring.

The premise for All the People I’ll Never Be came with considerable challenges for Chou: His knowledge of Korean culture was cursory, as was his grasp of the adoption experience. He accommodated for such gaps by reading books, meeting with Korean adoptees in Paris and exchanging lengthy emails with the friend who had sparked the story. Long candid, conversations with his lead actress, Park — whom he met through a personal introduction and who he immediately felt shared the essence of Freddie’s free-spiritedness — challenged some of his notions as a male director and helped him understand how a young French woman might respond to aspects of Korea’s highly patriarchal society. But when it came to the character’s fundamental drive — the restless, youthful quest for identity and self-understanding — the director discovered a fundamental connection in himself.

Chou was born in France to Cambodian parents who escaped to Paris shortly before the rise of the Khmer Rouge, whose reign of terror killed most of his extended family who stayed behind. At the age of 25, he accompanied his parents on their first trip back to Cambodia — an emotionally intense trip that ignited his own journey of reckoning with the land and culture of his origins. In the years that followed, Chou spent considerable time in Cambodia, establishing a youth-driven film collective in Phnom Penh, and directing his first two features there: Golden Slumbers (2012), a documentary about the country’s lost film heritage, and Diamond Island (2016), a compassionate drama about youth life in a rapidly modernizing enclave of the Cambodian capital, starring all non-professional actors.

“There is a personal link to this film’s story, but it wasn’t obvious to me at first — not until I was writing it,” Chou says. “Because I’m not a woman, I’m not Korean, and I’m not an adoptee.”

“But obviously there is something I do deeply connect with,” he adds, “which is the double culture, the search for identity and how the journey to your roots can affect your life forever — because there’s no return ticket.”

On day one of the Cannes market, Sony Pictures Classics acquired the film for North America, Latin America, Middle East, Australia and New Zealand. It’s English-language also was changed to Return to Seoul.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Léa Seydoux in Mia Hansen-Love’s ‘One Fine Morning’: Film Review | Cannes 2022

A beautiful Parisian woman; her ailing professor father; her married lover; wall-to-wall shelves teeming with books. On paper, it sounds like a narrative checklist for too many French films to count. But in the quietly miraculous One Fine Morning (Un beau matin), writer-director Mia Hansen-Løve and her leading lady Léa Seydoux make the old feel new again. Premiering in the Directors’ Fortnight sidebar — though it would have been a lovely competition selection — this is an immensely satisfying collaboration that finds both auteur and star further solidifying their spots among the greats of their respective fields.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes:...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘War Pony’: The 7-Year Journey Behind Riley Keough and Gina Gammell’s Indigenous Lakota Story

“There is a way to responsibly collaborate or collaborate with love, because I think that — historically — these sorts of collaborations have been done as transactional, not sustainable and, frankly, hurtful.” So says Gina Gammell of the efforts behind the making of War Pony, the feature she co-directed with her close friend, the Max Mad: Fury Road and Zola star Riley Keough (marking both their directorial debuts and produced via their own Felix Culpa banner).More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes: Lukas Dhont on the Pressures of Making a Second Film and Why His Competition Title 'Close' Explores FriendshipCannes: IFC Films Takes...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Val Kilmer’s Daughter Describes Watching Him Shoot ‘Top Gun: Maverick’: “It Was Extraordinary”

Val Kilmer reprises his memorable role from Top Gun in the upcoming sequel, and the shoot was a special time for his family. Kilmer, 62, who played Tom “Iceman” Kazansky opposite Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the popular original 1986 film, makes a brief appearance in Top Gun: Maverick, hitting theaters May 27.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Top Gun: Maverick' Director Talks Volleyball, F-18s and Tom Cruise'Mission: Impossible 7': Apparent Trailer Leaks to Social Media'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Jennifer Connelly Discusses Joy of Reuniting With Director Joseph Kosinski and Tom Cruise Making Her Feel Like a Kid Again The Batman Forever star’s...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes Street Style: From Eva Longoria to an Aspiring Filmmaker Inspired by Alain Delon

Dressing for the Cannes Film Festival is always a bit of a challenge when the options for a typical day can bring you from the beach to black-tie in a matter of minutes. But these stylish visitors had no trouble, thanks to inspiration ranging from screen legend Alain Delon to 1960s rock & roll. More from The Hollywood Reporter'R.M.N.': Film Review | Cannes 2022Cannes Gives 'Triangle of Sadness' a Warm Embrace With 7 Minute-Plus Standing OvationCannes: How TikTok Creators Anna Sitar and Sara Echeagaray Navigated Festival Debuts Name: Eva Longoria Resides in: Los Angeles Occupation: Actress, producer, director, activist and humanitarian My Look (with hair...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Atwood
Person
Lynne Ramsay
Person
Davy Chou
Person
Julianne Moore
Person
Lena Dunham
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Lukas Dhont on the Pressures of Making a Second Film and Why His Competition Title ‘Close’ Explores Friendship

Lukas Dhont had a spectacular career launch when Girl, his directorial debut, premiered in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section in 2018 and went home with four awards: the Camera d’Or for best first feature, the FIPRESCI film critics honor, the Un Certain Regard best performance trophy for lead Victor Polster and the Queer Palm for best LGBTQ movie. Based on a true story about a transgender ballet dancer, it sparked controversy with its casting of Polster, a cisgender male, but it was critically acclaimed and commercially successful. It sold worldwide, with Netflix buying it for the U.S.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes:...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visceral#Seoul#French#Korean#Danish#Success And Social Media
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Inside Rithy Panh’s Clash With TikTok Over Competition Jury Independence

From the get-go, Cannes’s 2022 partnership with social media giant TikTok seemed like either an inspired, if belated, attempt to boost the festival’s relevance among global youth, or a decision destined to result in some kind of culture clash. Perhaps it was both. A sprawling, multi-faceted brand sponsorship, the Cannes-TikTok pact has been a buzzy topic at this year’s festival thanks to its many components, including 20 TikTok influencers flown in to create content about their Cannes experience, in-app programming for the duration of the festival and even a 60-minute show combining pre-recorded content with live moments from the red carpet.More...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ Star Tilda Swinton on Feature Films: “That Is My Flag, and I Fly It”

During the press conference for their movie Three Thousand Years of Longing on Saturday, George Miller and Tilda Swinton talked about their first meeting five years earlier at the festival. Both were attending the 70th iteration of the festival, which is this year celebrating its 75th edition, and met during dinner to celebrate the fest’s anniversary. “I sat next to someone I didn’t recognize and 15 minutes in I realized it was George Miller,” Swinton remembered. “We became friends quite quickly, but quite deeply. A year later, he had sent me a script.”More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Nabs Emily Blunt Package...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Country
France
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Patryk Vega to Make Vladimir Putin Drama as English-Language Debut (Exclusive)

Polish box office champ Patryk Vega (Pitbull, Women of Mafia) will make his English-language debut with a true-life gangster tale about Vladimir Putin’s rise to power in Russia. The film, whose working title is The Vor in Law, a reference to a Russian mafia term akin to “the godfather,” will look at Putin from his hardscrabble beginnings in St. Petersburg “all the way to the war in Ukraine,” Vega told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes: Lukas Dhont on the Pressures of Making a Second Film and Why His Competition Title 'Close' Explores FriendshipCannes: IFC Films Takes Sci-Fi Comedy 'Turn...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Lukas Moodysson to Direct ‘Together 99,’ Sequel to 2000 Crossover Dramedy

Lukas Moodysson is heading back to the commune. The acclaimed Swedish director will mount a sequel to his 2000 crossover hit Together, a dramedy set in a Swedish commune in the 1970s.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes: Topless Protester Disrupts 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' Red CarpetCannes: TikTok's Short Film Competition Awards Two Grand Prix Prizes After Jury ControversyCannes: Neon Nabs Alice Rohrwacher's 'La Chimera,' Starring Josh O'Connor, Isabella Rossellini Together 99 is set 24 years after the events of the first film. The once-thriving community Together is now the world’s smallest commune, consisting of just two people: Göran and Klasse, played by Gustaf...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Father and Soldier’ (‘Tirailleurs’): Film Review | Cannes 2022

The story of the Senegalese Tirailleurs — the regiments of colonized African soldiers who served the French army in numerous conflicts, including WWI and WWII — is a fascinating and troubling one, and yet it has seldom been told on screen. DP turned filmmaker Mathieu Vadepied (The Intouchables) attempts to make up for that with his second feature, Father and Soldier (Tirailleurs), which stars Omar Sy as a man from Senegal who purposely enlists with the tirailleurs (which means “shooters” in French) during the First World War in order to protect his son, and then winds up fighting for both of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes Diary: The Content Creators Have Conquered the Croisette

On a sun-drenched patio along the Croisette, a TV crew is interviewing Khaby Lame while more reporters wait for his time in an adjoining suite. After an appearance two nights before on the Top Gun: Maverick red carpet, Lame has just been named one of the best dressed men of the festival by GQ France while wearing a suit made by his sponsor, Hugo Boss. He has also weighed in as a festival juror and collected an award with his agency, the Iron Corporation, which he proudly places on a side table. It all sounds like standard hot-young-star treatment at Cannes, but Lame, 22, is not the...
LIFESTYLE
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Why Greek Cinema Is Having a Moment

Viggo Mortensen stumbles from a crumbling white stone building. He limps, eyes downcast, past ghostly ruins, toward a glittering beach. At the water, he finally raises his head to face one of the defining images of Crimes of the Future — a massive wrecked ship turned on its side, barnacled over with rust, floating a few hundred feet off shore.  Crimes of the Future marks Canadian auteur David Cronenberg’s long-awaited return to body horror, and he shot the entire film in Greece. That ship is the Mediterranean Sky, a 600 foot tanker marooned since 2003 in the Bay of Eleusis, and the mystical, out-of-time city that...
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

Benedict Cumberbatch to Lead Peasants’ Revolt for Paul Greengrass Period Drama ‘The Hood’

Paul Greengrass is set to direct Benedict Cumberbatch in upcoming period drama The Hood, sources close to the project have confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Written by Greengrass, the film is set to take place during the Peasants’ Revolt, a major uprising that took part across large parts of England in 1381 in response to issues, such as socio-economic and political tensions and high taxation. While exact details of the film are still being kept under wraps, THR understands that Cumberbatch will play a farmer who becomes the leader of the revolt (which could indicate that he’s playing the legendary Wat...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jeremy Renner to Play David Armstrong, Reporter Who Exposed Sackler Family’s Links to Opioid Crisis

MCU star Jeremy Renner is set to play David Armstrong, the Pulitzer-winning investigative reporter who helped expose the Sackler family’s links to the U.S. opioid epidemic, in a new biopic from Hell or High Water producer Julie Yorn. Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly will write and direct the as-yet-untitled project, which Yorn is producing alongside 101 Studios, who are introducing it to buyers in Cannes.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes: Swiss Beauty Brand L.Raphael Sets Retail Expansion, Debuts PowerCure Skin SetCannes Street Style: From Eva Longoria to an Aspiring Filmmaker Inspired by Alain DelonRiley Keough's 'War Pony': Film Review | Cannes 2022 In...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

This $142 Million Mercedes-Benz Just Became the Most Expensive Car Ever Sold

It’s the sort of thing that only Mercedes-Benz could really do. On Thursday, at the Côte d’Azur’s new Maybourne Riviera hotel above Monte Carlo, Mercedes-Benz capped off its Capital Markets Day summit for investors with a couple of groundbreaking reveals. Formula 1 racers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell helped debut the all-electric Vision AMG concept car in what, on any other occasion, would be a truly grand finale. This time, however, that reveal was succeeded by the unveiling of a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé, which became the most expensive car in history when it crossed the auction block for...
BUYING CARS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy