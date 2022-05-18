ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannes: Studio100, Pop Family and Telegael Join Forces on Animated Comedy ‘Being Betty Flood’

By Scott Roxborough
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago

Germany’s Studio 100 Film, Australia’s Pop Family Entertainment and Ireland’s Telegael are joining forces on the animated family comedy Being Betty Flood .

A feature adaptation of the 13-book series The Floods from award-winning Australian author and illustrator Colin Thompson, Being Betty Flood follows Betty, a headstrong, smart 12-year-old music-loving girl who lives in a fantastic world where magic rules the land. She is torn between her over-protective mother and her desire to prove her musical abilities, in addition to just her magical ones.

Betty and her family, the Floods, have been on the run from a malicious king who has been hunting them since before Betty was even born. Betty’s world is turned upside down when the king discovers her whereabouts and deliberately misrepresents her family’s secret past.

Harry Cripps and Cleon Prineas are adapting Thompson’s story for the screen. The 87-minute feature film is set for delivery in the fall of 2023.

The producers say the film will be the first of its kind to use Amazon Nimble Studio, the Internet giant’s production services technology, which lets creators do everything, from story boarding and visual effects to animation and final delivery, in the cloud.

Studio 100 Film is handling worldwide rights and will be pitching the project to buyers at the Cannes Film Market.

The Hollywood Reporter

Jeremy Renner to Play David Armstrong, Reporter Who Exposed Sackler Family’s Links to Opioid Crisis

MCU star Jeremy Renner is set to play David Armstrong, the Pulitzer-winning investigative reporter who helped expose the Sackler family’s links to the U.S. opioid epidemic, in a new biopic from Hell or High Water producer Julie Yorn. Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly will write and direct the as-yet-untitled project, which Yorn is producing alongside 101 Studios, who are introducing it to buyers in Cannes.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes: Swiss Beauty Brand L.Raphael Sets Retail Expansion, Debuts PowerCure Skin SetCannes Street Style: From Eva Longoria to an Aspiring Filmmaker Inspired by Alain DelonRiley Keough's 'War Pony': Film Review | Cannes 2022 In...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

