Cannes: Studio100, Pop Family and Telegael Join Forces on Animated Comedy ‘Being Betty Flood’
Germany’s Studio 100 Film, Australia’s Pop Family Entertainment and Ireland’s Telegael are joining forces on the animated family comedy Being Betty Flood .
A feature adaptation of the 13-book series The Floods from award-winning Australian author and illustrator Colin Thompson, Being Betty Flood follows Betty, a headstrong, smart 12-year-old music-loving girl who lives in a fantastic world where magic rules the land. She is torn between her over-protective mother and her desire to prove her musical abilities, in addition to just her magical ones.More from The Hollywood Reporter
- Cannes: 'Game of Thrones' Actor Pilou Asbæk Stars in Danish WWII Drama 'Befrielsen'
- Paul Mescal on How He "Weathered the Storm" of Success and Social Media (And Now Has Two Films in Cannes)
- Lynne Ramsay to Adapt Margaret Atwood Story 'Stone Mattress,' Julianne Moore, Sandra Oh to Star
Betty and her family, the Floods, have been on the run from a malicious king who has been hunting them since before Betty was even born. Betty’s world is turned upside down when the king discovers her whereabouts and deliberately misrepresents her family’s secret past.
Harry Cripps and Cleon Prineas are adapting Thompson’s story for the screen. The 87-minute feature film is set for delivery in the fall of 2023.
The producers say the film will be the first of its kind to use Amazon Nimble Studio, the Internet giant’s production services technology, which lets creators do everything, from story boarding and visual effects to animation and final delivery, in the cloud.
Studio 100 Film is handling worldwide rights and will be pitching the project to buyers at the Cannes Film Market.Best of The Hollywood Reporter
- Lena Dunham on Her First Film in a Decade, Youthful Blind Spots and Hope to Reboot 'Girls'
- What Ridley Scott Has Learned: "We Don’t Know S***"
- Lady Gaga on Mining Personal Pain for 'House of Gucci'
Comments / 0