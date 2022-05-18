ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Cannes Flashback: In 2004, Tom Hanks Charmed and Disarmed the Press

By Gregg Kilday
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rTlJE_0fi1N9OL00

The Cannes official press conference is a challenging festival ritual, a veritable minefield in which questions range from puzzlingly obscure to embarrassingly obsequious.

Such was the case for Tom Hanks on his first visit to Cannes in 2004. The star — who is set to return this year for the May 25 world premiere of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis , in which he plays Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker — was on hand for the Coen brothers’ competition title The Ladykillers . Many in the media had approached that movie skeptically because it was a remake of Alexander Mackendrick’s 1955 Ealing Studios classic that starred Alec Guinness as the head of a hapless gang of criminals impersonating a string quartet while renting rooms from a widowed landlady. The remake shifted the action to Mississippi, with Hanks posing as a verbose classics professor on sabbatical.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Hanks admitted of the original, “I’ve never seen it,” but avoided raised eyebrows by adding, “I didn’t want [it] entering into my head and have it censoring me or for me to inadvertently imitate Sir Alec Guinness. There’s a reason he is Sir Alec Guinness. I wanted to stay ignorant and as oblivious as possible.”

Joel Coen, an experienced hand at the Cannes gauntlet ­— Ladykillers was the seventh title he and brother Ethan had brought to the fest — added: “We love the original movie. In fact, we stole a line from it for our first film, Blood Simple .” (Ethan is back this year with his first solo directing effort, the doc Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind .) “We liked the bones of the story. … We thought it would survive our mucking about with it.”

Before the press conference wrapped, a journalist stood and unfurled a poster for the 1989 buddy cop comedy Turner & Hooch — which paired Hanks with a large, slobbering dog — and asked for an autograph. “I have no recollection of that film,” the actor joked as the undeterred reporter prodded, “Was it a comedy?”

“I think that’s still being debated in cinemas throughout the world,” deadpanned Hanks, who by then had the assembled journalists eating out of the palm of his hand.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jennifer Connelly Discusses Joy of Reuniting With Director Joseph Kosinski and Tom Cruise Making Her Feel Like a Kid Again

Jennifer Connelly has been acting professionally for nearly 40 years, and even she has never experienced anything quite like Top Gun: Maverick. In the legacy sequel to Tony Scott’s Top Gun (1986), Connelly reunites with her Only the Brave director, Joseph Kosinski, as she plays Penny Benjamin, a former flame of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise). Penny, who’s now a single mother and bar owner, was actually mentioned twice in the original film, indicating that her flings with Maverick ended rather dramatically.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes Diary: Why Tom Cruise Is Our Biggest -- and Most Elusive -- Movie StarCannes: Imax...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Val Kilmer’s Daughter Describes Watching Him Shoot ‘Top Gun: Maverick’: “It Was Extraordinary”

Val Kilmer reprises his memorable role from Top Gun in the upcoming sequel, and the shoot was a special time for his family. Kilmer, 62, who played Tom “Iceman” Kazansky opposite Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the popular original 1986 film, makes a brief appearance in Top Gun: Maverick, hitting theaters May 27.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Top Gun: Maverick' Director Talks Volleyball, F-18s and Tom Cruise'Mission: Impossible 7': Apparent Trailer Leaks to Social Media'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Jennifer Connelly Discusses Joy of Reuniting With Director Joseph Kosinski and Tom Cruise Making Her Feel Like a Kid Again The Batman Forever star’s...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Léa Seydoux in Mia Hansen-Love’s ‘One Fine Morning’: Film Review | Cannes 2022

A beautiful Parisian woman; her ailing professor father; her married lover; wall-to-wall shelves teeming with books. On paper, it sounds like a narrative checklist for too many French films to count. But in the quietly miraculous One Fine Morning (Un beau matin), writer-director Mia Hansen-Løve and her leading lady Léa Seydoux make the old feel new again. Premiering in the Directors’ Fortnight sidebar — though it would have been a lovely competition selection — this is an immensely satisfying collaboration that finds both auteur and star further solidifying their spots among the greats of their respective fields.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes:...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ Star Tilda Swinton on Feature Films: “That Is My Flag, and I Fly It”

During the press conference for their movie Three Thousand Years of Longing on Saturday, George Miller and Tilda Swinton talked about their first meeting five years earlier at the festival. Both were attending the 70th iteration of the festival, which is this year celebrating its 75th edition, and met during dinner to celebrate the fest’s anniversary. “I sat next to someone I didn’t recognize and 15 minutes in I realized it was George Miller,” Swinton remembered. “We became friends quite quickly, but quite deeply. A year later, he had sent me a script.”More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Nabs Emily Blunt Package...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
The Hollywood Reporter

‘War Pony’: The 7-Year Journey Behind Riley Keough and Gina Gammell’s Indigenous Lakota Story

“There is a way to responsibly collaborate or collaborate with love, because I think that — historically — these sorts of collaborations have been done as transactional, not sustainable and, frankly, hurtful.” So says Gina Gammell of the efforts behind the making of War Pony, the feature she co-directed with her close friend, the Max Mad: Fury Road and Zola star Riley Keough (marking both their directorial debuts and produced via their own Felix Culpa banner).More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes: Lukas Dhont on the Pressures of Making a Second Film and Why His Competition Title 'Close' Explores FriendshipCannes: IFC Films Takes...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Julian Fellowes
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Jerry Lee Lewis
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Joel Coen
Person
Coen Brothers
Person
Alec Guinness
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Film Star#Ealing Studios#Danish#Success And Social Media
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael K. Williams’ Nephew Opens Up About Actor’s Death: “I’m Still Processing”

Michael K. Williams’ nephew Dominic Dupont is opening up for the first time at length about the death of the Wire and Lovecraft Country star. That includes his experience of finding the Emmy nominated actor at his Brooklyn home the day of his death at 54, which he spoke about with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris during the latest episode of Red Table Talk.More from The Hollywood ReporterRed Table Talk Promises Discussion of Will Smith Oscar's Incident "When the Time Calls"4 Men Charged in Connection to Overdose Death of Michael K. WilliamsHow Michael K. Williams' Doc Series 'Black...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo Join Robert Pattinson in Bong Joon Ho’s Sci-Fi Movie

Parasite Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho is filling out the cast for his next movie. Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo are joining Robert Pattinson in the untitled sci-fi pic for Warner Bros. Pictures based on Edward Ashton’s forthcoming novel Mickey7. Ruffalo and Collette are understood to be in talks to join the film, while Pattinson and Ackie have inked formal deals.More from The Hollywood Reporter'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Trailer Smashes 78M Views in 24 HoursPedro Almodovar, Tilda Swinton, Mark Ruffalo Demand "Full Accountability" for Killing of Palestinian Journalist'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Drops First Disney+ Trailer Mickey7 is described as Andy...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jeremy Renner to Play David Armstrong, Reporter Who Exposed Sackler Family’s Links to Opioid Crisis

MCU star Jeremy Renner is set to play David Armstrong, the Pulitzer-winning investigative reporter who helped expose the Sackler family’s links to the U.S. opioid epidemic, in a new biopic from Hell or High Water producer Julie Yorn. Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly will write and direct the as-yet-untitled project, which Yorn is producing alongside 101 Studios, who are introducing it to buyers in Cannes.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes: Swiss Beauty Brand L.Raphael Sets Retail Expansion, Debuts PowerCure Skin SetCannes Street Style: From Eva Longoria to an Aspiring Filmmaker Inspired by Alain DelonRiley Keough's 'War Pony': Film Review | Cannes 2022 In...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Patryk Vega to Make Vladimir Putin Drama as English-Language Debut (Exclusive)

Polish box office champ Patryk Vega (Pitbull, Women of Mafia) will make his English-language debut with a true-life gangster tale about Vladimir Putin’s rise to power in Russia. The film, whose working title is The Vor in Law, a reference to a Russian mafia term akin to “the godfather,” will look at Putin from his hardscrabble beginnings in St. Petersburg “all the way to the war in Ukraine,” Vega told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes: Lukas Dhont on the Pressures of Making a Second Film and Why His Competition Title 'Close' Explores FriendshipCannes: IFC Films Takes Sci-Fi Comedy 'Turn...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Benedict Cumberbatch to Lead Peasants’ Revolt for Paul Greengrass Period Drama ‘The Hood’

Paul Greengrass is set to direct Benedict Cumberbatch in upcoming period drama The Hood, sources close to the project have confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Written by Greengrass, the film is set to take place during the Peasants’ Revolt, a major uprising that took part across large parts of England in 1381 in response to issues, such as socio-economic and political tensions and high taxation. While exact details of the film are still being kept under wraps, THR understands that Cumberbatch will play a farmer who becomes the leader of the revolt (which could indicate that he’s playing the legendary Wat...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Lukas Dhont on the Pressures of Making a Second Film and Why His Competition Title ‘Close’ Explores Friendship

Lukas Dhont had a spectacular career launch when Girl, his directorial debut, premiered in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section in 2018 and went home with four awards: the Camera d’Or for best first feature, the FIPRESCI film critics honor, the Un Certain Regard best performance trophy for lead Victor Polster and the Queer Palm for best LGBTQ movie. Based on a true story about a transgender ballet dancer, it sparked controversy with its casting of Polster, a cisgender male, but it was critically acclaimed and commercially successful. It sold worldwide, with Netflix buying it for the U.S.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes:...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Nabs Emily Blunt Package ‘Pain Hustlers’ for $50 Million

In the first big purchase of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Netflix is closing a deal for the worldwide rights to Emily Blunt package Pain Hustlers in a $50 million-plus deal. David Yates is behind the project that is described as being in the vein of Wolf of Wall Street and The Big Short. Blunt will play, according to the film’s logline, “a high-school dropout, lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical start-up in a yellowing strip mall in Central Florida. Liza’s charm, guts and drive catapult the company and her into the high life, where she soon finds herself at...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Colin Cantwell, Concept Artist Who Designed Iconic ‘Star Wars’ Spacecraft, Dies at 90

Colin Cantwell, the concept artist who designed iconic Star Wars spacecraft, including the X-wing Starfighter, TIE fighter and Death Star, died Saturday at his Colorado home, Sierra Dall, his long-time partner, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 90. Cantwell’s film credits include special photographic effects for 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), technical dialogue for Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) and computer graphics design consultant for WarGames (1983). Yet, he was most renowned for his work with George Lucas on Star Wars, designing and constructing the prototypes for the X-wing, TIE fighter, Star Destroyer and the Death Star, among more.More...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy