Liz Truss says 'get better job' MP was 'mischaracterised' before admitting she didn't watch interview

Liz Truss claimed the Tory minister who said people should get better jobs to deal with the cost of living crisis had been "mischaracterised" - but she didn't even see her interview.

This week in Tory Britain got off to a good start when safeguarding minister Rachel Maclean sparked outrage by saying people struggling with rising bills should work more hours or get a better paid job.

"I think what we need to focus on now is over the long term," she said.

"We do have these short-term pressures on us that we're all aware of.

"But over the long term, we need to have a plan to grow the economy and make sure that people are able to protect themselves better, whether that is by taking on more hours or moving to a better-paid job."

She added: "It may be right for some people, they may be able to access additional hours, but, of course, it is not going to work for people who are already in three jobs."

Her comments prompted parodies and criticism from opposition parties, with Labour shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth calling her "completely out of touch".

"People are working all hours God sends," he said.

But she then said her comments were taken out of context and when asked about the comments today by Kay Burley on Sky News, the foreign secretary said saying Maclean said "people should work more hours then they won't be poor" was "a mischaracterisation of what she said."

"We know that we are facing higher costs," she added.

"We want to do all we can to support households through this difficult time while building a better economy for the future".

Burley wasn't convinced and pressed Truss on why it was a "mischaracterisation". That's when she dropped this clanger: "You'll appreciate that I've been working on the foreign affairs brief on issues like the Northern Ireland protocol so I didn't see the interview."

Ah...

But she added she knew it was a mischaracterisation "because I know Rachel and I know that she is somebody who cares deeply about making sure people are able to get by, that we deal with this issue of inflation that we are facing in our economy and I think you've mischaracterised what she said. That's all fine then...

Take a look at the awkward exchange yourself:

Maybe Truss should do her homework before sharing her opinions...

