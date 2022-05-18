Out of Our Past: 1881 Richmond Item 'reported' a parody about a missionary

May 23 in history:

In 1785, Benjamin Franklin announced his invention, the bifocal.

In 1788, South Carolina became the eighth state to ratify U.S. Constitution.

In 1903, the first automobile trip across the USA left San Francisco for New York — and arrived on the 26th of July.

In 1911, President William Howard Taft dedicated the New York Public Library building on 5th Avenue.

In 1922, Walt Disney incorporated his first film company, Laugh-O-Gram Films.

In 1934, police in an ambush near Sailes, Louisiana, killed American outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

In 1969, the British Broadcasting Company ordered 13 episodes of "Monty Python's Flying Circus" to see if their brand of comedy might be viable to the public.

In 1982, Colin Wilson rode a surfboard for 294 miles.

In 2016, Chinese archaeologists announced findings of the earliest use of barley to make beer. This was in the Chinese Shaanxi province between 3400-2900 BC.

In 2019, the last slave ship to smuggle slaves to America from Africa, the Clotilda (sunk in 1860), was found in the Mobile River, in Alabama.

In 2019, the Chinese Railway Rolling Stock Corporation in Qingdao, China, unveiled the prototype of a new high-speed train that would float above the track and travel at 370 miles per hour.

The May 23, 1881, Richmond Item carried a story akin to the parody style of Mark Twain:

Cannibals & Cork Legs – The American Missionary Association has sent a tasty missionary to the cannibal islands. This brother of the Gospel, having lost his arms and legs in a gristmill accident, and been provided cork limbs to scramble about on, consequently inspired the idea come up, that by sending a bung-plugged Christian to the cannibals, the godless savages, if they consumed him, might see the error of their Gastronomic ways and git fed up eating people ‘cause of bad taste, and swear off “human beans.”

A report of late was receipted; it seemed the missionary went there and scolded the cannibals, “Eating people is wrong!’ but couldn’t find where it said it in the Bible! So the infidels put the parson — with some parsnips — on their menu, despite his objections, to make him into a stew. The missionary at first had gave them the cold shoulder, but fearing they’d eat it, he induced them to devour his cork appendages instead, and leave the rest of him alone, This they did, not being unreasonable. They forthrightly propped the good Christian on a small mound alongside some gourds so he could watch them cook. The ravenous people-eaters thence pondered whether to slice, dice, chop, mince, broil, bake, sauté, braise, poach, steam, simmer, emulsify, baste, blanch, boil… or eat him raw, once he was dipped in butterworm sauce, and concluding to boil him tender and succulent, they forthright boiled his cork arms and legs, using special oils and spices and seasonings, with dashes of frog relish with tadpole moisturizers. They performed their “fresh meat sauce” dance and trilled sacred strains of ‘Whoop it up Mary Jane’ and ‘No Frills Bill’ ditties. They chanted, “If you want a thing well done, let it cook!” Thence stuck a fork into the boiled limbs as a test, and finding chunky bits thoroughly soaked by tater-water, shrieked, “Yippee mama!” rubbing their tummies and rolling their eyes, hoping it was scrump-ulicious! They sounded their grub gong, for repast, and no one that day will ever forget the look of dismay on the face of the first cannibal, who bit into the elbow joint of the lamentable missionary, and struck a brass hinge and broke a tooth off. The heathen picked it out as a American might pick out a load of buckshot from venison rump, and expatriated vulgarisms few actual Baptists ever hear in church. The metal tested his mettle, so he laid it aside and began to munch the more nutritious cork. Any person who has tried to draw cork out of a wine bottle with his teeth, can realize the error of the gourmand man-eater’s intent as he gnawed, endeavoring to draw sustenance from what is essentially tree bark, to satisfy his Homo Sapien gastronomic needs for personage-sausage-morsels. He quickly became incensed against the Gospel Society for sending such tough grub, disguised as victuals, and spewed it out along with choice words of epicurean distaste which even the Pope would cover his ears, upon hearing. The missionary’s grin widened. “Don’t slaver! I ain’t nutritious nor savory! But I gotta savior to sell ya!”

Whether the natives have concluded Americans too tough to eat, and that devouring us is not a good idea, is not known; but the object of the Society in thwarting the ingestion of “human beans” as a culinary delight, along with toes and fingers and monkey glands and donkey ear hors d’oeuveres, will be worth following up on. There is now an increased demand for missionaries with cork arms and legs, to be sent to be nibbled in order to teach people-eaters a moral precept. It is hoped after a few such horrid experiences, the godless wretches in having Christians to chew on, will see the error of their ways and become true Christians and eat dog sausage and cat liver and pig tongues and Limburger cheeses, like civilized peoples, and it won’t cost anyone a arm and a leg. Our Christian rallying cry is, “We don’t taste good!” — and our new name is "The Society for the Prevention of Masticating Christians and Spreading Gospel!"

It is hoped cannibals eating a missionary will now get a proper taste of Doxology!

