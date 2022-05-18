If you're an Astound customer in Indiana or Illinois, the company is comping your account

EVANSVILLE , Ind. — Astound Broadband (formerly WOW!) customers are receiving one month's worth of credit on their bill from the telecommunication company as compensation for the nearly week-long service interruption that occurred earlier this month , according to an email from Astound.

The disruption affected scores of Evansville businesses and residential customers , many of whom were without internet for a stretch of days starting on May 4 and for some lasting as long as May 10. Restaurants were unable to take carryout orders and reservations on a busy weekend that featured Mother's Day and local graduations, while other businesses had trouble connecting with customers online and over the phone.

An Astound customer-service representative said the credit will be applied to the bill of every affected customer in Indiana and Illinois.

Astound apologized for the disruption, which the company said was an "unexpected" symptom of the transition of its network from WOW!'s servers in the email, noting that it "missed the mark" in providing quality service to its customers.

According to the email, the one-month credit will be reflected in the next billing statement for customers. The email also noted that the network was back up and running smoothly.

"We are devoted to doing better and to living up to our pledge – to put customers first in everything we do by providing the best experience possible," the email read.

