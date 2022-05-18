ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities: Man stabs wife to death at assisted living facility in possible mercy killing

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZYo2K_0fi1M0YR00

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office has announced a man is charged with murder, among other charges, after police say he stabbed his wife to death in what may have been a mercy killing.

According to police, they were called to an assisted living facility Sunday night in Mount Laurel.

Police say they found Sharon Mook, 82, dead from multiple stab wounds. The man, Dan Mook, 84, also had stab wounds that were self-inflicted. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden following the incident.

The wife was deceased when discovered in their bedroom. An autopsy ruled the cause of death to be multiple stab and slash wounds.

Police believe he may have killed his wife because she was in poor health and was concerned she was suffering.

