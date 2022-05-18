ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Needmore Robotics honored at school for top 10 finishes at world championship

By Noah Dalton, The Times-Mail
Times-Mail
Times-Mail
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BjVv2_0fi1Lzpw00

BEDFORD – The Needmore Elementary Robotics teams capped off an impressive year with a trip to the 2022 VEX Robotics World Championships in Dallas, Texas, where they finished within the top 10 of their respective divisions.

Team 70632F placed fourth in the Arts division and Team 70632G seventh in the Innovation division.

In addition to their rankings at the world championship, the teams found success at local level throughout the year.

Team 70632F finished 10th at the Indiana State Vex Robotics Championship event in the driving and programming portion of the event, while Team 70632G finished 13th. Prior to state, both teams also took first place in their alliances during a virtual competition to qualify them for the state championship.

In another competition, which was done in-person in Seymour, where they competed against 40 other teams, the school brought home first place in both driving skills and autonomous driving skills, which would have qualified them for the championship event a second time.

Needmore also took part in an NLCS robotics scrimmage, where they competed against other district elementary schools, as well as Oolitic Middle School. In that scrimmage, Needmore finished first, second and third in both driving and autonomous skills.

Needmore Elementary hosted a surprise pep rally Monday morning in the school’s gymnasium to honor the team’s accomplishments, as well as to present them with awards that had been made to commemorate their season.

Bedford Board of Works: Easement saving city thousands on lift station project.

Each participant was given two trophies, one of which was made for them out of balls used during the world championship event, as well as certificates from Sen. Eric Koch and Rep. Chris May.

Needmore Robotics Coach Lu Kuehn received a special award, a trophy made for her by team member Nathan Tomlin.

Needmore Principal Susan Petty spoke to the teams to close the pep rally, thanking them on behalf of the school for their effort over the season.

“Thank you to these very special boys who have helped put Needmore Robotics on the world map. You brought our whole school family closer and you made an entire school, an entire community and an entire county proud of you,” Petty said near the end of Monday’s rally.

Needmore Robotics members:

Team members:

  • Jay Mayer
  • Lonnie Gonzales
  • Tate Turner
  • Sadie Luallen
  • Forum Patel
  • Will Thompson
  • Hunter Chastain
  • Leo Mayer
  • Saeben Arce
  • Blake Beeson
  • Ethan Fulford
  • Nathan Tomlin

Coach:

  • Lu Kuehn

Volunteer Assistant Coaches

  • Olivia Hudson
  • Jim Thompson

Noah Dalton is a reporter in Bedford, IN. He can be reached at ndalton@tmnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Bedford, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Bedford, IN
Education
State
Indiana State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Koch
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Times-Mail

Times-Mail

1K+
Followers
750
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bedford, IN from Times-Mail.

 http://tmnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy