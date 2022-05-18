ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Details emerge following K Street shooting at Hauck House Apartments

By Noah Dalton, The Times-Mail
Times-Mail
Times-Mail
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EDzuc_0fi1LtXa00

BEDFORD — Details have emerged following a shooting on the morning of May 12 in Bedford, which left one injured.

Bedford Police officers arrested Dustin L. Weldon, 34 of Shoals, who they believe to have carried out the shooting. Weldon currently faces felony charges of:

  • Attempted murder, a Level 1 felony
  • Aggravated battery use when the assault poses a substantial risk of death, a Level 3 felony
  • Battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony
  • Felon carrying a handgun, a Level 5 felony
  • Possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony
  • Criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony
  • Pointing a firearm at another, a Level 6 felony

According to the probable cause affidavit, BPD officers responded to a 911 call at around 10:15 a.m. from a shooting victim outside of the Hauck House apartments, 1305 K St.

The caller told police he had confronted Weldon outside of the building, believing that Weldon had stolen from him. During that confrontation, it was said that Weldon pulled out a pistol and shot the man in the abdomen before fleeing the area on foot.

Following the man receiving treatment for the gunshot wound at IU Health Bedford Hospital, police interviewed him, where he provided more details of what led to the altercation.

Officers said Weldon is a family member of the victim’s girlfriend and had come to visit her in his apartment Wednesday night. The man told police that while Weldon was at his apartment, he noticed items missing from a drawer, including a smart watch, leading to the eventual parking lot confrontation.

The man had several knives in his possession when police arrived at the scene, but he told officers he did not pull a weapon out during his confrontation with Weldon, police said.

The altercation was captured on security camera footage later obtained by police. The video shows the man approaching Weldon. Next, officers said the two men stood between cars in the lot for “several seconds”. During this time, police say the men are moving in the video, but the footage is partially obstructed by trees in the camera’s view. The two then are said to appear to be in a physical struggle before Weldon can be seen running out from between the cars to head north, while the man is seen walking south while holding his stomach.

Weldon was arrested by BPD officers near Hawkins Bailey Warehouse, 1101 12th St., on Thursday after the shooting and was booked into the Lawrence County Jail at 1:35 p.m.

While being interviewed by police, Weldon told officers he hid the firearm in a bush on the north side of the apartment building. Later, police said they found a black .380 Taurus pistol in a bush in a similar location to the one described by Weldon.

Noah Dalton is a reporter in Bedford, IN. He can be reached at ndalton@tmnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Columbus man arrested after possible road rage incident off US 31

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — A Columbus man faces charges after police say he shot at a vehicle with a woman and her three younger sisters inside. Kaden Marsh was arrested Thursday night on an arrest warrant for criminal recklessness, and two counts of pointing a firearm at another. The arrest comes after an investigation […]
COLUMBUS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shoals, IN
City
Bedford, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Bedford, IN
Crime & Safety
witzamfm.com

Carlisle Man Arrested on Five Charges in Lawrence County

Lawrence Co. - A Carlisle man has been arrested on five charges after speeding in Lawrence County. On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at approximately 11:28 p.m., Trooper Sam Gillespie was patrolling SR 37 north of SR 58 in Bedford when he observed a vehicle traveling north on SR 37, later identified as a Black 2012 Dodge Avenger, that appeared to be traveling above the posted speed limit. Trooper Gillespie was able to confirm his suspicions of the vehicle's excessive speed by utilizing his radar which showed the vehicle was traveling 76-mph in a 55-mph zone. Trooper Gillespie conducted a traffic stop on SR 37 near SR 54 and while approaching the vehicle, the driver took off northbound with Gillespie following in pursuit.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Fatal crash in Vigo County claims one life

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a fatal crash in the Wabash Valley that claimed one life. Indiana State Police say it happened near the 2 mile marker on I-70 in Vigo County just before 7:00 p.m. on Friday night. They say the truck ran off...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#K Street#Security Camera#Violent Crime#Hauck House Apartments#Bedford Police
wbiw.com

Man arrested after fleeing from an ISP trooper

BEDFORD – A Heltonville man was arrested after he fled from an Indiana State Trooper Wednesday night during a traffic stop. At approximately 11:28 p.m., Trooper Sam Gillespie was patrolling State Road 37 north of State Road 58 in Bedford when he observed a black 2012 black Dodge Avenger traveling north on State Road 37, above the posted speed limit traveling 76-mph in a 55-mph zone.
BEDFORD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Man charged with kidnapping after Knox Co. pursuit

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person is in custody following the execution of a search warrant Thursday that began with a vehicle chase Wednesday afternoon in Knox County. According to a press release, Knox County Central Dispatch received a 911 call on Wednesday concerning a kidnapping and a gunshot that had been fired from the […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Man drives through lawns during police pursuit

Carlisle man drives through lawns in Monroe County trying to escape police. IMS to employ new and growing sustainability programs …. Indiana Republican leaders mum on Democrats’ push …. Fast Friday at IMS. Three drivers are charged with criminal recklessness …. Indy ER doc hit and killed while walking,...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Woman shot in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — A shooting investigation is underway in Anderson after a 36-year-old woman was shot and injured. According to the Anderson Police Department, the shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of East Lynn Street near where E. 18th Street and Ohio Avenue split. Officers said the woman was transported to an […]
ANDERSON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTHR

Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Anderson Thursday

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that injured a woman. Our partners at the Herald Bulletin said the incident happened around 4:44 p.m. in the 2700 block of East Lynn Street. Investigators said the 35-year-old woman was found inside a house, but that...
ANDERSON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

43-year-old Christopher Anderson of Washington was arrested Thursday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with Refusal and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with Endangerment. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $5,000 bond. Bond was posted. 31-year-old Dixon Arley...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Public's assistance requested to find car stolen from Henry Co. barn

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is requesting public assistance in locating the pictured stolen vehicle. The pictured black and gold 1981 Camero Z-28 with "Q-95" front license plate was stolen from a barn in Henry County sometime between December 2021 and May 17, 2022. The vehicle was parked for over eight years and was in disrepair compared to the provided photo.
HENRY COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Indianapolis man arrested on drug and gun charges

TIPPECANOE CO. – Tuesday just after 7:30 p.m., Trooper Decker was patrolling Interstate 65 near the 168-mile marker. Trooper Decker stopped a 2018 Dodge Charger for traveling southbound at 94 mph in a 65-mph zone. The driver was identified to be George McEwen, 41, from Indianapolis. While Trooper Decker...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Disorderly bar patron arrested after attacking bar employees

BEDFORD – Early Saturday morning Bedford Police officers were called to Downtown at Dacar’s after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting an employee had a woman in a “chokehold”. When police arrived at 12:48 a.m. at 1005 16th Street they were flagged down by multiple individuals who...
BEDFORD, IN
Times-Mail

Times-Mail

1K+
Followers
750
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bedford, IN from Times-Mail.

 http://tmnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy