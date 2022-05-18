Authorities release sketch of suspect on bike who tackled victim to ground in sex assault at NJ park

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office has announced an investigation into a sexual assault that occurred Monday on a park trail in Franklin Township.

Police responded to a 911 call Monday around 6:03 p.m. reporting a sexual assault on a park trail located near Blackwells Mills and Canal roads.

Officers arriving at the scene say they met with the adult female victim, who reported being assaulted by an unknown male while she was running on the trail.

Police say the victim reported to authorities that the suspect, who was on a bicycle, got off and tackled her to the ground when she was running. The victim fought with the suspect as he attempted to sexually assault her. The victim was able to fight her attacker and escape from the assault, before immediately dialing 911.

The victim described the suspect as a Hispanic male around 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 7 inches, with a heavier build and approximately in his mid-30s. She said he was wearing black pants or shorts, a green hoodie and a blue gaiter face covering.

The suspect is said to have left the area on a bicycle. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment and released.

Detectives are trying to determine if the suspect involved in the incident is the same one involved in previously reported attacks in Somerset and Middlesex counties.

The public is urged not to confront the suspect if he is known to them and to notify the proper authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Sex Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at 908-873-5533.