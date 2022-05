SEYMOUR – The City of Seymour is receiving a half-million-dollar federal grant to start cleaning up polluted Brownfield sites. The city announced this week that the grant money from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency would be used for the assessment and cleanup of brownfield sites that have been abandoned or underutilized because redevelopment is hampered due to real or perceived pollution on the property. The money will also be used to update a list of brownfield sites and conduct community engagement activities about the site.

SEYMOUR, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO