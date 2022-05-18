ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Voters pass budgets in most Chautauqua County School Districts

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoters approved school budgets in nearly every school district in Chautauqua County according to unofficial results released Tuesday night. Dunkirk City School District voters passed a new...

City of Dunkirk Planning to Seek Grants for Waterfront Area

With municipalities across New York State getting ready to put in applications for grants this season, the City of Dunkirk will once again be focusing its efforts on improving the waterfront and harbor. That's the word from City Planning and Development Director Vince DeJoy. He says the city will make numerous applications to help support businesses in that area and make the harbor "much more dynamic"...
DUNKIRK, NY
JPS Announces Coordinator for Early College High School Grant

Jamestown Public Schools has announced the appointment of Laura Livengood as the Coordinator of the Early College High School (ECHS) Grant. Ms. Livengood, who was appointed during this week's Board of Education meeting, will start recruiting middle school students for a designated college pathway beginning in ninth grade. She will provide supports, interventions, guest speakers and field trips to encourage post-high school academics. The $99,000 grant was awarded to JPS in 2020, but due to COVID-19 delays, began this year. The grant amount awarded increases every year with each additional cohort of students.
JAMESTOWN, NY
United Way Announces Over $1 Million in Funding to South County Programs

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County has announced that 42 programs at 29 agencies will receive $1.045 million in funding. Funding decisions are made by panels of community members from different sectors of the county. This year, 48 volunteers, placed on eight panels, went to 37 different site visits at each organization that applied for funding. The panels then met to make funding decisions, which are approved by the UWAY SCC Board before funding is released in July. The agencies that will receive awards include:
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Chautauqua County reporting 'high' COVID-19 community levels

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — Chautauqua County health officials announced Friday that the county is now designated as having a 'high' COVID-19 community level. The Centers for Disease Control is recommending residents or visitors to wear a mask inside public spaces, stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if you have symptoms.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

County Exec Davis asks for resignation of 3 redevelopment board members

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County Executive Brenton Davis has formally requested resignation letters from three Erie County Redevelopment Authority board members. Davis issued the requests in letters sent on Wednesday, May 18. He is asking for the resignations of board Chair Kate Philips, board Secretary William DeLuca and board Treasurer Laith Wardi. According to a county […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

County DPF Announces Bridge Closure in North Harmony

The Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities has announced that the bridge on Fox Road between County Route 33 and Randolph Road in the Town of North Harmony will be closed to all traffic, effective Friday, due to repairs to the bridge. A detour will be posted. DPF officials say this closure shall remain in effect until the bridge replacement is complete and the barricades and signs are removed.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

New County Mental Hygiene Director Focuses on Field Training

Training people to do the field work in mental health and social work has been a big focus of the still-new Director of the Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene Services. Carmelo Hernandez was hired in September 2021 to replace the retired Patricia Brinkman. Hernandez says since he has been here, they have worked with and trained about 200 people who are in the field...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

SUNY Fredonia Holds Commencement for Class of 2022

Saturday marked the end of a four-year journey for the State University of New York at Fredonia's Class of 2022. Hundreds of graduates received their degrees during two ceremonies at Steele Hall. It marked the first large in-person graduation ceremony in the facility since 2019 and the first one at the helm of Fredonia President Dr. Stephen Kolison. He congratulated this year's graduating class for beating the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic presented...
FREDONIA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

These 9 Towns In Niagara County Will Not Allow Marijuana Sales

As New York State gets closer to allowing sales of recreational marijuana, local municipalities had to let the state know by the end of 2021 whether they were going to participate. The state will issue licenses for one or both - marijuana dispensaries or on-site consumption lounges. The local governments that decided to opt-out can change their minds and opt in at any time. However, the towns that opted-in, will not be able to change their minds now.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

District releases results of investigation into alleged isolation center

The Silver Creek Central School District has released the results of an investigation conducted by one of its legal firms into an alleged "isolation cell" at Silver Creek Elementary School. The results of the investigation by Webster Szani, LLC were announced during Thursday's school board meeting and posted Friday morning on the district's Facebook page. The investigation found "no evidence that the district, or any administrator, teacher or staff member has used the room at any time as a behavioral consequence, discipline, or as an aversive intervention for students, or for any other inappropriate purpose." The law firm also noted that the district does not have a board policy or any other written policies or procedures detailing the use of the room. It recommends the district must develop and implement policies and procedures. The allegations surfaced after a district administrator sent a letter to the Board of Education in late March.
SILVER CREEK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

DiNapoli Says Local Sales Tax Collections Increased by Nearly 16% in April

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says local government sales tax collections grew by 15.7% statewide in April compared to the same time in 2021. An analysis released this week finds that overall local collections totaled $1.7 billion, up by $232 million from April of last year. Chautauqua County collected $7.7 million in local sales taxes last month, which is up by 29.5% from April 2021.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Judge Finalizes New York's Redrawn Congressional and State Senate Maps

A State Supreme Court judge in Steuben County on Friday finalized New York's congressional and State Senate district maps that were redrawn by a special master. The maps were ordered to be redrawn after the state's Court of Appeals ruled in April that the maps proposed by the Democratic majority in the State Legislature were unconstitutional. State Senator George Borrello says the redrawn 23rd Congressional District will stay largely intact, but with a major change -- it will now include a large chunk of Erie County...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Chris Jacobs Announces Candidacy for New 23rd Congressional District

A Republican congressman from Buffalo says he will seek re-election in New York's redrawn 23rd Congressional District. Chris Jacobs, who represents the state's current 27th District, made the announcement early Saturday, shortly after a State Supreme Court judge finalized New York's redrawn congressional maps. The redrawn 23rd District includes most of Erie County, along with all of Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Chemung and Schuyler counties.
BUFFALO, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Erie; Genesee; Livingston; Wyoming The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wyoming County in western New York Northeastern Cattaraugus County in western New York Southeastern Erie County in western New York Western Livingston County in western New York Northern Allegany County in western New York Southeastern Genesee County in western New York * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 758 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Franklinville, or 21 miles north of Olean, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Geneseo, Dansville, Letchworth State Park, Perry, Warsaw, Mount Morris, Pavilion, Arcade, Belfast and Cuba. This includes the following highways Interstate 390 between exits 4 and 7. Interstate 86 near exit 28, and between exits 30 and 31. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Strong thunderstorm approaching eastern Lake Erie

The National Weather Service has issued a Marine Weather Statement. A strong thunderstorm is approaching eastern Lake Erie, from Ripley to Dunkirk. At 7:30 AM, Doppler radar indicated a line of thunderstorms capable of producing winds to around 30 knots and frequent lighting. The storms located near Erie, Pa. were moving northeast at 25 knots.
DUNKIRK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

SUNY Fredonia Commencement Ceremonies to Be Held Saturday

The State University University of New York at Fredonia is gearing up for its commencement ceremonies this weekend. Both ceremonies will take place at the Steele Hall arena on Saturday, with the morning ceremony at 10:00 AM and the afternoon ceremony at 3:00 PM. These will be the first large in-person ceremonies to be held inside Steele Hall since 2019 and the first with President Stephen Kolison at the helm. The keynote speaker for the morning ceremony will be Fredonia alumna Trini Ross, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York. The afternoon keynote speaker will be State Senate George Borrello.
FREDONIA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Severe Storms Trigger Flash Flooding in South County

Severe thunderstorms brought torrential rainfall to parts of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties Saturday night, triggering flood warnings through the early overnight hours. According to meteorologist Phillip Pandolfo, some areas received precipitation at a rate of 1-2 inches per hour within the heavier storms. He says the hardest hit area was the southwestern corner of the county, near the Pennsylvania border...
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Faulty Electrical Cord Sparks House Fire in Town of Pomfret

Firefighters from multiple departments were called out to a house fire Saturday evening just outside the Village of Fredonia. Crews from Fredonia responded to 4548 Van Buren Road just after 7:45 PM and received assistance from East Dunkirk, West Dunkirk, Sheridan, Forestville, Brocton, Chautauqua County Emergency Services, County Fire Police, and County EMS. The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team determined that the fire was caused by a faulty electrical cord within the residence. One citizen was treated at the scene, and one firefighter was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital for evaluation and later released.
FREDONIA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Flood Warnings in Effect Through Early Sunday

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Chautauqua County, western Cattaraugus County and southwestern Erie County until 9:30 PM. There is also a flash flood warning in effect for southern Chautauqua County until 12:30 AM Sunday and a flood warning for parts of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties until 2:00 AM Sunday. Severe thunderstorm warnings for the area have expired.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

