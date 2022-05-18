Voters pass budgets in most Chautauqua County School Districts

The Silver Creek Central School District has released the results of an investigation conducted by one of its legal firms into an alleged "isolation cell" at Silver Creek Elementary School. The results of the investigation by Webster Szani, LLC were announced during Thursday's school board meeting and posted Friday morning on the district's Facebook page. The investigation found "no evidence that the district, or any administrator, teacher or staff member has used the room at any time as a behavioral consequence, discipline, or as an aversive intervention for students, or for any other inappropriate purpose." The law firm also noted that the district does not have a board policy or any other written policies or procedures detailing the use of the room. It recommends the district must develop and implement policies and procedures. The allegations surfaced after a district administrator sent a letter to the Board of Education in late March.

