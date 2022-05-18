ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Peoria, IL

These Friars can fly. Costa Catholic wins 2 state relay championships at IESA 8th grade meet

By Jay Redfern, Galesburg Register-Mail
 4 days ago
EAST PEORIA — Costa Catholic Academy ran to a pair of state relay championships en route to a second-place overall team finish at the Illinois Elementary School Association Class 1A Eighth Grade State Track & Field Meet on Saturday at Eastside Centre.

The Friars' Praise Nwagbo, Leslie Kelley, Demetrius Watson and Rahkim McCellan won the 4x2 meter relay with a time of 1:42.31. Normal Epiphany was second in 1:43.21 and LaSalle Trinity Catholic was third in 1:46.71. The state record is 1:41.50 set in 2014.

The same team of Nwagbo, Kelley, Watson and McCellan won the 4x4 relay in 3:57.00. Normal Epiphany was second in 4:02.67 and Urbana University was third in 4:06.19.

Alternates on the two Costa relay teams were Keigen Crummer (4x2) and Lucas Zeigler (4x4).

Danville Schlarman finished first in the eighth grade team standings with 53 points, while Costa was second with 28 and Normal Epiphany was third with 27.

Competing in the girls seventh grade state meet, Costa fifth-grader Rachelle McCellan placed 10th in the long jump.

