ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Is Ocugen Finally on the Way to Vaccine Revenue?

By Adria Cimino
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Last year, Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares soared more than 700% over just a few days. Why? The company signed an agreement to co-commercialize Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. The companies later added rights in Canada to the agreement too. Bharat's product -- Covaxin -- already had gained emergency authorization in its home country of India.

The road hasn't been smooth for Ocugen though. U.S. regulators requested more data from the company -- requiring a new trial. And they advised Ocugen to aim for traditional approval rather than an emergency authorization. This adds to the timeline to market. Canada still hasn't authorized Covaxin either. But there may be a bright spot ahead. Ocugen and Bharat amended their agreement to expand Ocugen's co-commercialization rights to Mexico -- a place where Covaxin already has won authorization. After a year of uncertainty, is Ocugen finally on its way to vaccine revenue?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42YVxc_0fi1Ja5R00

Image source: Getty Images.

45% of profits

First a look at Ocugen's agreement with Bharat. Ocugen initially entered into an agreement that covered only the U.S. As part of the deal, Ocugen is responsible for clinical development, regulatory submissions, and commercialization. Bharat agreed to supply initial doses of vaccine following regulatory authorization. But Ocugen would establish its own manufacturing infrastructure to ensure future production and deliveries. Ocugen retains 45% of the profits from vaccine sales. Bharat keeps the rest. The same terms apply to the agreement covering Canada and Mexico.

As I mentioned above, Mexico already has authorized Covaxin for adults. And now the country's regulators are reviewing Covaxin for use in children ages two through 18. Last month, El Pais reported Mexico wasn't on the list to receive Pfizer vaccine doses from Covax for children. Covax is an international effort supporting equitable access to vaccines. All of this represents an opportunity for Ocugen to sell Covaxin doses to Mexico for adults and children. And soon.

But it's important to remember Ocugen isn't the only player in that market. Mexico has authorized 10 vaccines so far -- including those of leaders Pfizer and Moderna . And the country has given the nod to Pfizer's vaccine for children ages 12 and above. Also, today 61% of Mexico's population are fully vaccinated, according to Our World in Data. All of this means Ocugen's revenue opportunity in Mexico may be limited.

At the same time, Ocugen's costs are increasing. The company's research and development expenses and its general expenses each more than doubled in the first quarter year-over-year. They increased to $7.9 million and $10 million, respectively. And Ocugen's program to bring Covaxin to the U.S. market has reached another roadblock. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) placed its trial on clinical hold. Ocugen now is answering the FDA's questions and aims to resume the trial as soon as possible. But any delay can add to costs -- and push possible revenue farther into the future .

What does all of this mean for investors?

Ocugen's venture into the U.S. and Canadian coronavirus vaccine markets was risky from the start. For many reasons. The countries already have vaccinated much of their populations. They've authorized other vaccines and placed orders for those products. And they still haven't entered into advance purchase agreements with Ocugen. More recent delays such as the clinical hold in the U.S. add to the uncertainty surrounding Covaxin.

The Mexico agreement is positive. As I mention above, it should lead to some revenue. And some is better than none at all. But is it worth it, considering the costs involved in this entire program? Here, I'm referring to the investments Ocugen must make to study Covaxin in the U.S. clinical trial. And the investments to manufacture and deliver the product to where it can be sold -- today, this means Mexico only. I'm not so sure. Especially considering the strength of competitors like Pfizer and Moderna.

That's why even commercialization in Mexico doesn't remove much of the risk from Ocugen. Of course, it's important to keep an eye on Ocugen's progress in Mexico. But even the most aggressive investors may want to watch this vaccine stock from the sidelines for now.

10 stocks we like better than Ocugen
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ocugen wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Moderna. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Drugmakers propose swift pandemic response benefiting poorer countries

FRANKFURT, May 22 (Reuters) - Global drugmakers are lobbying for wealthy nations to fund a supply mechanism that would secure vaccines for low-income countries without delay in case of a new pandemic, but said the proposal was contingent on free cross-border trade. The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Trial#Ocgn#Bharat Biotech#Getty Images
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
a-z-animals.com

The Biggest Alligator Ever Found In Louisiana

Louisiana is a diverse state situated next to the Gulf of Mexico. Although Louisiana has rich uplands, it also has the alluvial region which was created by the Mississippi River. Within the alluvial region are many swamps and wetlands which are a perfect habitat for many different animals. Amongst these animals are alligators. Incredibly, there are around 2 million in the state of Louisiana alone – the largest population in the entire US. As alligators live in freshwater habitats, the wetland regions are a prime area for them to thrive. In fact, some thrive so well that they reach astonishing lengths! But just how big do they get? Join us as we discover the biggest alligator ever found in Louisiana!
LOUISIANA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
187K+
Followers
92K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy