By 2023, American Travelers Can Expect to Pay an Entry Fee to Travel in Europe

By Natasha Gabrielle
 4 days ago

Image source: Getty Images

If you like to travel to Europe, or plan to next year, there's an upcoming change you'll need to consider. American travelers will need to complete new paperwork and pay a small fee to travel to many European countries by 2023. Here's what you need to know.

Introducing the European Travel Information and Authorisation System

As a U.S. passport holder, it's relatively easy to travel around Europe. When visiting any of the 26 countries that are in the Schengen area, American travelers can visit visa-free for up to 90 days every 180 days just by presenting their passport. But soon, there will be another step to complete, and it will require some pre-planning.

The European Commission plans to launch the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) in 2023. This system will help keep track of visa-exempt visitors, like Americans, who visit European countries within the Schengen area.

What it means for American travelers

Once the ETIAS is in operation, Americans planning to visit countries in the Schengen area will need to apply for a travel authorization. They will also need to pay a fee of 7 euros -- which is less than $8. This new process won't give you a visa. Instead, the ETIAS provides visa-free travelers with an electronic visa waiver.

Since this system will be largely automated, most applicants will receive authorization within minutes. But in rare cases, the process could take up to 30 days for some travelers. For this reason, you'll want to plan appropriately so you don't miss your trip.

Here's the good news: Once you're issued an authorization, it will be valid for three years. If you travel to other Schengen-area countries within those three years, you won't be required to seek new authorization or pay an additional fee.

For now, your European travels won't be impacted, and there's nothing you need to do. While there is no set start date, the ETIAS is expected to be in operation by May 2023.

Will this impact your vacation budget?

The ETIAS application fee is an extra cost, but it's not a big one. Since the fee is so small, this likely won't drain your bank account or require you to change your travel plans. But it's a small expense to consider as you outline your vacation budget .

It's also important to consider this upcoming change for planning purposes. You don't want to forget to apply or wait too long and not receive your authorization in time.

Now that you're aware of this news, you can better plan your future European travels. Once the system is active, you'll need to show your electronic authorization at border crossing points.

As you plan future travels, you may want to use a rewards credit card . You can earn rewards on your spending and redeem your rewards for free travel in the future. If you're in the market for a new card, check out our list of best travel credit cards .

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

