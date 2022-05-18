This One Tech Habit Is Seriously Slowing Down Your iPhone

Shutterstock

Good habits can make or break your phone. You may already know from experience that giving your device periodic charges instead of one long charge overnight is one of the best ways to ensure your battery stands the test of time. The same rule applies when you are doing things like deleting apps that no longer serve you or turning on two-factor authentication to boost your security. If your iPhone battery has been dwindling lately, the problem may simply be that you’ve gotten into some bad habits. And the good news is: those habit can be turned around to ensure your phone is functioning at optimal speed. This is the one tech habit that is seriously slowing down your iPhone.

Your Phone’s Software Isn’t Up To Date

You know all of those times that your phone nudges you to download new software updates and you say, “tomorrow” or “next week” or (more likely) “when I get to it?” It’s time to free yourself from that awful habit to ensure your device is as up to speed as possible. “Using old software is a reason for slowing down your iPhone,” says Tech Expert Lyle Florez, founder of Easy People Search. “Many people tend to delay the software updates and keep on using the old versions of the software. Updating software may take some time and the internet, but it is important to ensure the proper working of your iPhone.”

Your Apps Aren’t Updated

It’s equally important to update your apps. From time to time, apps become outdated and developers make changes that include fixing bugs that can stall your phone.

“If you do not update your apps, the apps may not work well,” Florez says. “And as your apps can not work well, it may hamper the performance of your iPhone. And can slow down your iPhone. You should update your apps immediately and keep updating your apps on a regular basis to ensure all your apps on your phone are updated. If all the apps are in the newest version, then all will work properly. And your iPhone performance will also improve.”

In a nutshell: update, update, update! Your phone will thank you — and you’ll thank yourself when you find fewer frustrations every time you access your device.