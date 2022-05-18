ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

High school sports: Wednesday's varsity scores and schedule

By Debbie Schechter, Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
 4 days ago

HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday's results

Baseball

Rhinebeck 1, Red Hook 0

Marlboro 3, Franklin D. Roosevelt 2

Spackenkill vs. Minisink Valley at Dutchess Stadium, 4 p.m.

Onteora at Millbrook, 4:15 p.m.

Beacon at Goshen, 5:15 p.m.

Baseball

Section 1 tournament

Quarterfinals

Class AA

Roy C. Ketcham 11, Fox Lane 1

Arlington 5, John Jay 2

Semifinals

Best of 3

Class C

Game 2: Haldane 4, Leffell School 0

Softball

Rhinebeck at Highland, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at Webutuck, 4:15 p.m.

Spackenkill at Wallkill, 4:30 p.m.

Section 1 tournament

Outbracket games

Class A

Clarkstown North 14, Our Lady of Lourdes 0

Boys lacrosse

Kingston 15, Highland 11

Monroe-Woodbury at New Paltz

Minisink Valley vs. Red Hook/Pine Plains/Rhinebeck at Bard College

Girls lacrosse

Middletown 7, Franklin D. Roosevelt 6 (4 OT)

Newburgh Free Academy at Valley Central

Beacon at New Paltz

O'Neill at Red Hook

Tennis

Red Hook 3, Spackenkill 2

Ellenville at Pine Plains

Unified basketball

Arlington at Kingston

Newburgh Free Academy at Middletown

Rondout Valley at Pine Plains

Track and field

Monticello at Beacon

Thursday's events

Baseball

Valley Central at Cornwall, 4 p.m.

Eldred at Fallsburg, 4:15 p.m.

Pine Plains at Millbrook, 4:15 p.m.

Highland vs. Red Hook at Red Hook Recreation Park, 4:15 p.m.

Rondout Valley at Burke Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Livingston Manor at Tri-Valley, 5 p.m.

SS Seward at Ellenville, 5:30 p.m.

Wallkill vs. Kingston at Albert Gruner Baseball Field, 7 p.m.

Softball

Tri-Valley at Livingston Manor, 3 p.m.

New Paltz vs. Saugerties at Cantine Field, 4:15 p.m.

Ellenville at Monticello, 4:15 p.m.

Highland at O'Neill, 4:30 p.m.

Washingtonville vs. Minisink Valley at Minisink Valley MS, 7 p.m.

Section 1 tournament

First round

Class AA

No. 13 Suffern at No. 4 Roy C. Ketcham

No. 11 Fox Lane at No. 6 John Jay

Class A

No. 14 Clarkstown North at No. 3 Ursuline

Girls lacrosse

Washingtonville at Franklin D. Roosevelt, 5 p.m.

Section 1 tournament

Quarterfinals

Class A

No. 9 Arlington/No. 8 Scarsdale at No. 1 Fox Lane, 4:30 p.m.

No. 5 Mamaroneck at No. 4 Wappingers, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf

Highland vs. Onteora at Woodstock Golf Club, 3 p.m.

Friday's events

Baseball

Millbrook vs. Webutuck at Amenia Town Park, 6:30 p.m.

Softball

Webutuck at Housatonic Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Franklin D. Roosevelt at Saugerties, 4:15 p.m.

Red Hook/Pine Plains/Rhinebeck at New Paltz, 4:30 p.m.

Unified basketball

Newburgh Free Academy at New Paltz, 4 p.m.

Track and field

OCIAA Championship at Warwick, 1 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: High school sports: Wednesday's varsity scores and schedule

Comments / 0

Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Beloved ‘Renowned’ Family-Owned Bistro For Sale in Kingston, NY

The bistro has been a staple in Ulster County and the owners are hoping the right people will purchase it. There's always a bit of a nostalgic feeling when you hear that a local restaurant is going up for sale. If you've been there, you automatically think about the memories you've experienced there and you start to wonder....who is going to buy it? Are they going to keep it the same or make changes? That being said, there is another location to add to our list of places for sale in the Hudson Valley.
KINGSTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

See July 4th Fireworks from the Best Spot in the Hudson Valley

If you ask Hudson Valley residents where to find the best views in the Valley, many of them would tell you the Walkway Over the Hudson. And they’d be right. No matter where you look from the Walkway, it’s gorgeous. The river, the mountains, the sunrises and sunsets. So, it only stands to reason that if you want the best view of fireworks on the 4th of July, the Walkway Over the Hudson is the place to be.
HUDSON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suffern, NY
City
Monticello, NY
City
Wallkill, NY
City
Goshen, NY
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
City
New Paltz, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Education
City
Livingston Manor, NY
City
Marlboro, NY
City
Scarsdale, NY
City
Highland, NY
City
Washingtonville, NY
City
Arlington, NY
City
Saugerties, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Sports
City
Mamaroneck, NY
City
Livingston, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hooked on Fishing returns to Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department’s Police Athletic League (PAL) is offering a free day of fishing for resident families on Sunday, May 22, at Morgan Lake in the city. Police Lieutenant Mel Clausen, the PAL President said Sunday’s event is taking place between 10:00 a.m....
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

5 Great Hudson Valley Parks For Family BBQ’s This Summer

There are some great parks throughout the Hudson Valley that will make a great setting for your family BBQ's. Memorial Day weekend is approaching, and it is the official kickoff to summer here in the Hudson Valley. Many families will be out all summer with friends, having get togethers and firing up the grill, cooking up burgers and hot dogs, and more. I remember as a kid growing up in Carmel, NY and having fun times at Putnam Park going to bbq's with family on weekends and swimming in the lake there.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The Most Expensive Home in Saugerties, NY is a MASSIVE Cabin with a Movie Theater

Unbelievable views, soaring ceilings, and a movie theater are just the beginning in this Saugerties, NY home and the next stop in our million-dollar home tour of the Hudson Valley. It may not have a secret tunnel like this Kingston, NY castle, or a helipad like the $45-million mansion in Hyde Park, but take one look at this Ulster County cabin and you'll want to move right in.
SAUGERTIES, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franklin D. Roosevelt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Highschoolsports#Red Hook 0 Marlboro 3#Fox Lane 1 Arlington#Leffell School#New Paltz Minisink Valley#Bard College Girls#Pine Plains Unified#Beacon#Red Hook Recreation Park
Mid-Hudson News Network

More than 500 receive degrees at Mount Saint Mary College commencement

NEWBURGH – Over 500 Mount Saint Mary College graduates received their degrees during the 59th commencement ceremony at the Newburgh campus on Saturday. Of the graduates, the college awarded 122 master’s degrees and more than 380 bachelor’s degrees. The graduating students hailed from 11 states: California, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina. One graduate lives in Nigeria and completed her studies online: Sr. Maria Judith Okwudiri Orokoafor of the Order of Franciscan Handmaids of the Most Pure Heart of Mary.
NEWBURGH, NY
105.5 The Wolf

‘Get Ready’, What are we Getting Ready for on Route 55 in LaGrange?

What could possibly be coming to the Apple Valley Plaza?. If you've driven on Route 55 near the busy Titusville Road intersection recently you might have noticed that there has been some construction going on. The construction has been ongoing in the Apply Valley Plaza at 704 Freedom Plains Rd, to the building that was once the home to a Tompkins Mahopac Bank.
DANBURY, CT
Hudson Valley Post

Popular NY State Park In Need Of Lifeguards

A popular NY state park is hiring lifeguards for the summer season. Summertime and the livin' is easy.... I have many fond memories of Lake Taghkanic with friends and family, and am still making memories these days. I love it there. The park sits adjacent to the Taconic State Parkway in the southern part of Columbia County. The land was donated to the state in 1929 by D. McRae Livingston with the requirement that Lake Charlotte's name would be changed to Lake Taghkanic. A Civilian Conservation Corps was established at the park in 1933, housing laborers tasked with constructing the park's water tower, beach, bathhouse, and cabin area.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
Mid-Hudson News Network

Body of Jordan Jones recovered from Hudson River

POUGHKEEPSIE – The body of a 20-year-old man who was last seen by his family on April 30, and was reported missing to police on May 2, was recovered from the Hudson River by the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department on May 13. Jordan “Jay” Jones was last seen...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Winning $50K Powerball Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley

A New York Lottery player in the Hudson Valley may be in possession of a valuable winning Powerball ticket worth five figures without knowing it.The New York Lottery announced that one of two prize-winning $50,000 third-place Powerball tickets for the Wednesday, May 18 drawing was sold in Orange Co…
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pandemic claims three more local lives

ALBANY – Three more people have died in the region from COVID-19, the state announced on Wednesday. The statistics from Tuesday, include one death each in Orange, Columbia, and Delaware counties. In that one day, 19 people died statewide, bringing the total since the pandemic began over two years...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Poughkeepsie Journal

Poughkeepsie Journal

990
Followers
580
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

News, advertising and marketing for New York's mid-Hudson Valley including all of Dutchess County from the Poughkeepsie Journal

 http://poughkeepsiejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy