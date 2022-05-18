High school sports: Wednesday's varsity scores and schedule
HIGH SCHOOL
Wednesday's results
Baseball
Rhinebeck 1, Red Hook 0
Marlboro 3, Franklin D. Roosevelt 2
Spackenkill vs. Minisink Valley at Dutchess Stadium, 4 p.m.
Onteora at Millbrook, 4:15 p.m.
Beacon at Goshen, 5:15 p.m.
Baseball
Section 1 tournament
Quarterfinals
Class AA
Roy C. Ketcham 11, Fox Lane 1
Arlington 5, John Jay 2
Semifinals
Best of 3
Class C
Game 2: Haldane 4, Leffell School 0
Softball
Rhinebeck at Highland, 4:15 p.m.
Dover at Webutuck, 4:15 p.m.
Spackenkill at Wallkill, 4:30 p.m.
Section 1 tournament
Outbracket games
Class A
Clarkstown North 14, Our Lady of Lourdes 0
Boys lacrosse
Kingston 15, Highland 11
Monroe-Woodbury at New Paltz
Minisink Valley vs. Red Hook/Pine Plains/Rhinebeck at Bard College
Girls lacrosse
Middletown 7, Franklin D. Roosevelt 6 (4 OT)
Newburgh Free Academy at Valley Central
Beacon at New Paltz
O'Neill at Red Hook
Tennis
Red Hook 3, Spackenkill 2
Ellenville at Pine Plains
Unified basketball
Arlington at Kingston
Newburgh Free Academy at Middletown
Rondout Valley at Pine Plains
Track and field
Monticello at Beacon
Thursday's events
Baseball
Valley Central at Cornwall, 4 p.m.
Eldred at Fallsburg, 4:15 p.m.
Pine Plains at Millbrook, 4:15 p.m.
Highland vs. Red Hook at Red Hook Recreation Park, 4:15 p.m.
Rondout Valley at Burke Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Livingston Manor at Tri-Valley, 5 p.m.
SS Seward at Ellenville, 5:30 p.m.
Wallkill vs. Kingston at Albert Gruner Baseball Field, 7 p.m.
Softball
Tri-Valley at Livingston Manor, 3 p.m.
New Paltz vs. Saugerties at Cantine Field, 4:15 p.m.
Ellenville at Monticello, 4:15 p.m.
Highland at O'Neill, 4:30 p.m.
Washingtonville vs. Minisink Valley at Minisink Valley MS, 7 p.m.
Section 1 tournament
First round
Class AA
No. 13 Suffern at No. 4 Roy C. Ketcham
No. 11 Fox Lane at No. 6 John Jay
Class A
No. 14 Clarkstown North at No. 3 Ursuline
Girls lacrosse
Washingtonville at Franklin D. Roosevelt, 5 p.m.
Section 1 tournament
Quarterfinals
Class A
No. 9 Arlington/No. 8 Scarsdale at No. 1 Fox Lane, 4:30 p.m.
No. 5 Mamaroneck at No. 4 Wappingers, 4:30 p.m.
Girls golf
Highland vs. Onteora at Woodstock Golf Club, 3 p.m.
Friday's events
Baseball
Millbrook vs. Webutuck at Amenia Town Park, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Webutuck at Housatonic Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Franklin D. Roosevelt at Saugerties, 4:15 p.m.
Red Hook/Pine Plains/Rhinebeck at New Paltz, 4:30 p.m.
Unified basketball
Newburgh Free Academy at New Paltz, 4 p.m.
Track and field
OCIAA Championship at Warwick, 1 p.m.
This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: High school sports: Wednesday's varsity scores and schedule
Comments / 0