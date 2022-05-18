ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Facing a staffing crisis, this service industry launches campaign to attract new workers

By Megan Lynch Kmox Virtual Consumer Editor
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09SxQy_0fi1JJHC00

SAINT LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - Like most industries, agencies across Missouri that provide daily support for people with disabilities were plunged into a deeper staffing crisis during the pandemic.

Now a group of organizations has created a campaign and website to recruit new workers.

"If that person is not showing up on a regular basis to help them get up and get dressed and get ready for work, or whatever that activity is that day, that just changed their whole life," explains Nancy Pennington, Executive Director of the Missouri Association of County Development Disability Services... known as "Mac-DDS". When direct support isn't available, it leaves a whole other group of people unable to work. "I know several people who are computer support people," says Pennington, "they couldn't get to work because they may use a chair and can't get out of the door in the morning if their direct support professional doesn't show up."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LDFpY_0fi1JJHC00
Campaign aims to recruit much needed staff for disability support services in Missouri Photo credit Photo courtesy Missouri Association of County Developmental Disabilities Services (MACDDS) and MARF

Pennington says the public awareness campaign and website was designed in cooperation with MARF, another service provider association, to spread awareness of potential job and career opportunities.

A new release announcing the campaign says, "Along with highlighting the workers’ stories, the campaign includes an interactive website where Missourians can review career opportunities and see if the profession is a good fit for them.

@2022 Audacy (KMOX). All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Industry#Service Provider#Macdds#Marf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy