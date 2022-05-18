Facing a staffing crisis, this service industry launches campaign to attract new workers

SAINT LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - Like most industries, agencies across Missouri that provide daily support for people with disabilities were plunged into a deeper staffing crisis during the pandemic.

Now a group of organizations has created a campaign and website to recruit new workers.

"If that person is not showing up on a regular basis to help them get up and get dressed and get ready for work, or whatever that activity is that day, that just changed their whole life," explains Nancy Pennington, Executive Director of the Missouri Association of County Development Disability Services... known as "Mac-DDS". When direct support isn't available, it leaves a whole other group of people unable to work. "I know several people who are computer support people," says Pennington, "they couldn't get to work because they may use a chair and can't get out of the door in the morning if their direct support professional doesn't show up."

Campaign aims to recruit much needed staff for disability support services in Missouri Photo credit Photo courtesy Missouri Association of County Developmental Disabilities Services (MACDDS) and MARF

Pennington says the public awareness campaign and website was designed in cooperation with MARF, another service provider association, to spread awareness of potential job and career opportunities.

A new release announcing the campaign says, "Along with highlighting the workers’ stories, the campaign includes an interactive website where Missourians can review career opportunities and see if the profession is a good fit for them.

