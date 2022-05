Yohan pizza has been serving pies to the Westerville community since the 1990s, but the eatery plans to close its doors for good by the end of the month. According to owner John Wilhelm, Yohan Pizza, which is located at 515 Lazelle Rd. in Westerville, will shutter after service on May 28, and will be replaced by an Ange’s Pizza.

WESTERVILLE, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO