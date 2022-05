WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Disbelief, shock, and remorse are just some of the emotions Quincy Hutton's sister felt after Wichita police say he was shot and killed just a little over a week ago tonight. A lot of those emotions for her are still fresh, but she, and a woman whose family took her and her brother in for year wanted to share more about the teen's life and what he's left behind.

WICHITA, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO